Halsey’s family vacation in Mexico, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s trip to the Bahamas: celebrities in a click

Romance bleached. Although they had long since stopped hiding, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a romantic trip to the Bahamas, where they arrived in a private jet (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Halsey chose Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as a destination to travel and take a family vacation to relax on the beach. There, she was seen in a spa with her baby in her arms and enjoying with her loved ones

Leonardo DiCaprio combined love and friendship on his vacation. The actor traveled with his Argentine girlfriend, the model Camila Morrone, to rest on the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Barth, and there they both enjoyed themselves with a group of friends.

Reunion. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were photographed while walking their pet through the streets of Miami, two months after announcing their separation

Katy Perry participated in an event with her family at the opening of the Resorts World Las Vegas resort. To do this, she wore a Minnie Mouse costume

Selena Gomez went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York. He wore a jean, a white shirt, black shoes and a brown coat

Day of celebration. Irina Shayk celebrated her 36th birthday in a private room in New York for her inner circle and was photographed when she left the place with her daughter, who carried the souvenir balloons

Harry Styles went to buy takeout at a local in Hampstead, London, and tried to go unnoticed and keep a low profile: he took advantage of the cold and the use of the mask and hood of the jacket to add a wool hat

Kanye West was photographed in Miami while chatting with singer Audri Nix. When they discovered that there were photographers, they lowered their heads and kept walking, trying to go unnoticed

Family shopping. Ben Affleck shared an outing with his children Violet and Samuel: he went on a shopping trip and toured a bookstore in Brentwood (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Punta del Este: Valeria Lynch and Mariano Martínez in an open-heart interview with Infobae

Masterchef Celebrity: Unexpected Repechage Winners and Surprise Announcement

Eva De Dominici: “If I didn’t act, the pain and ghosts of my childhood would eat me alive”

Short, transparent and with sneakers: Stefi Roitman’s striking second look at her wedding