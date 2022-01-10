Google accuses Apple of taking advantage of “bullying” with iMessage

Some Android users are bullied by iPhone users for the simple fact of using Android, and Google disagrees with this.

Google does not think too well that some Android users are being bullied for the simple fact of using Android, and states that Apple is doing nothing to end the problem despite being fully aware of it.

A recent report published in The Wall Street Journal explains how some users of the Google operating system, especially teenagers, are treated as “second-class” citizens for using Android within their friendship circles, due to the deliberate techniques that Apple carries out in iMessage, the instant messaging application most used in the United States.

When accessing an iMessage group chat with an Android device, iOS users can see who uses a Google operating system smartphone since your messages appear in green bubbles, and not the native iOS blue color. Also, there are limitations when it comes to making FaceTime video calls, sharing reactions or elements such as Memoji.

“iMessage shouldn’t benefit from harassment”

In a tweet posted on the official Android Twitter account, it reads that “iMessage shouldn’t benefit from harassment”, and that “Texting should bring us together.”

Likewise, Google alleges that the solution exists, and that the problem should be solved as a single industry.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Play and Google Photos too has ruled on the matter in an even sharper way, stating that “Apple’s iMessage blocking is a documented strategy, and that using pressure and bullying as a way to sell products It is “false for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of its marketing.”

Similarly, it indicates that the solution should go through the standards that already exist today.

The solution referenced in both posts is most likely the RCS messaging that Google has been trying to promote for several years without much success, collaborating with some of the most relevant telephone operators on the planet.

Google has even urged Apple to include support for RCS on the iPhone through Lockheimer himself, which is probably not going to happen in the short or medium term, taking into account the favorable position Apple is in as long as iMessage remains one of the main attractions of the iPhone in the public eye.

Reconciliation is possible: this application allows you to use iMessage on your Android mobile

In fact, not long ago it emerged that Apple refused to bring iMessage to Android as it could do more harm than help. Craig Federighi himself stated that “iMessage on Android would serve to remove an obstacle for families using iPhone to give their children Android devices.”

Nor is it that Google has done an optimal job of improve the state of the instant messaging landscape on Android, especially in those regions where iMessage dominates the market and applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram are not so relevant. Since the launch of Apple’s messaging service in 2011, Google has launched a total of thirteen different instant messaging applications. None of them has managed to become the standard that the company was looking for, and today the vast majority of them do not even exist.

