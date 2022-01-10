Goodbye disease. Welcome Nachoriceros – Plana Mayor

By Juan Carlos Cartagena Abaurre

After a very long week, full of uncertainty and stress, Toluca sees the light at the end of the tunnel; It is “complete” and without pretexts to start the Nacho Ambriz era, which has generated so much enthusiasm for his fans. Curiously, his first rival is the same one who was the cross of the Hernán Cristante regime. In the last flat In 2021 he asked for health and a drink. The first thing came just before the start.

The difficult week

All of Toluca suffered from Covid infections. On Monday, the Devils presented a strong wave of positive cases, including Leo Fernández; these joined many others from the previous week. Even with the isolation, uncertainty was the daily bread of managers, coaching staff and players. In the end, after several hours connected in zoom and the tests 72 hours before the game, which marks the regulation, the League decided one day, only one day, to postpone the duel against Pumas.

The rival

Pumas is not the same motivated team that was in the league; on the contrary, it counts on the loss of Dinenno by expulsion and of Lira, now a cement producer. I don’t know what is more uncertain, if the 11 of Toluca or the University tournament. Even with the above, Lillini has known how to overcome the low budget at other times, and having little change in his staff is not necessarily a weakness.

11 very moody

Throughout the week Toluca worked with more doubts than certainties. On Tuesday there was a wide possibility that the bank was made up of young homegrown players. To give you an idea, it was even considered to play with: Gus, “Dedos”, Sartiaguin, Vanegas, Torres Nilo, Rodríguez, Alan Rodríguez, Baeza, Álvarez, Canelo and Sanvezzo. Today, the outlook is more encouraging, with the “negatives” of the entire squad, so the presence of the players will depend on physical and tactical factors.

Eye there

Giving “negative” after having given “positive” represents much more than being activated to play. For the League it is enough, however for the DT it goes further, since he did not work with the player, nor is there a certainty due to his physical condition. Toluca is complete, but it will be until this Monday that we will know if it is 100.

The key

It would be too demanding to find that Ambriz’s hand was noticed in CU; What is going to be important to know is how much Toluca was upset during the week of infections. Once that unknown is discovered, we will deduce what Toluca is for on matchday 1.

Ambriz intends to look for the game in the opposite field, retreat well to order without the ball and treat “the one with 5” very well. It is clear that with a week of so many casualties, physical condition may be the main rival of Ambriz’s first exam. Of course, mentally, I am sure that the work of the new helmsman will be noticed.

A guru told me that …

On Wednesday Michael Estrada was withdrawn from training and placed under observation for presenting certain cold symptoms. The player spent a short time in the gym and retired. I share the above because surely, if we get to see him on the court, he is another who will be physically handicapped.

Data that hurts

Toluca drags 9 games without winning in the league, as a result of the previous tournament in which the Devils went on a slide after beating America. Despite the change in technical direction, that “heritage” is still present.

Another fact against is that Toluca has 3 games without beating Pumas in Ciudad Universitaria.

Other booster

Toluca is looking for a central, there are versions that point to South America, for this one of the foreigners must leave. The chosen one was always Ian González, however, the Spaniard tested positive when there was talk of a possible return to Spain. The few options and time are the ones that begin to tighten.

conclusion

A seesaw of emotions in such a short time has only achieved that people are on the edge of the armchair and biting their nails regarding this new cycle. I would like the fans to establish more support in the club, in the shield; not who left and who arrived, which has been constant in recent years. Tala or García; Hernán or Chepo; Rubens or Nacho. In the end, everyone has their decision. What should not change at all is the degree of demand for a team that over time has greater pressure to obtain an important achievement.

The directive brought Leo to heal certain differences with the fans. Nacho Ambriz arrived with the high expectation of a top DT who, even with the failure of his time in Spain, is worthy of a bench with as much hierarchy as Toluca is. Perhaps, for Ambriz it can be the long-awaited bridge between a club and the national team, and for Toluca, the coach that returns them to the prominence that he used to this club. The reds start the week healthy, saying “goodbye illness” and welcoming the Nachoriceros from Toluca.

Thanks for reading and playing with me.

