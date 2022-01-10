Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live: How To Watch Klay Thompson Return And Stats And Top Plays | NBA.com Mexico

After 941 days Klay Thompson plays again: he does it tonight with his Warriors hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center. Follow the game with our live commentary.

It’s time to see Klay Thompson again. One of the best shooters in the history of the NBA returns tonight, in the game that will have their Golden State Warriors facing Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the most iconic rivals in Thompson’s career.

LeBron James is no longer defending the Cleveland colors, but the Cavaliers are a very serious team despite the losses of Ricky Rubio, Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro and the hand of Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will seek to surprise against the Warriors on the night in which the San Francisco team join the trio consisting of Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for the first time since the 2019 Finals, when Klay played his last game before suffering two serious injuries.

While Cleveland has Okoro, Rubio and Sexton injured, Golden State still does not have James Wiseman and if he can use Juan Toscano-Anderson again, which returns from a discomfort in the left ankle.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Schedule: 7:30 p.m. CDMX | 10:30 p.m. Argentina | 02:30 hs. Spain

7:30 p.m. CDMX | 10:30 p.m. Argentina | 02:30 hs. Spain Streaming: NBA League Pass

The Warriors’ starting five will feature Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will open the game for the Cavaliers.

Chase Center is on its feet for Klay during warmups 👏 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/eaPP0n3GAj – Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 10, 2022

First quarter:

Draymond Green was on the court for the opening jump to pay tribute to Klay Thompson on this special day, but he will not be part of the rest of the game because in the previous movements he suffered a calf contracture in his left leg. As soon as the game began, he committed an intentional foul to be replaced by Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Good way to get on his nerves for Thompson – he quickly got his first two points off a layup from the right flank, being assisted by Andrew Wiggins. The next possession he tried a triple from the axis and failed.

KLAY MAKES HIS FIRST BASKET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LoUucIsJW8 – NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2022

