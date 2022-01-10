Golden Globes: The 13 strangest accolades and nominations in their history

TOBefore they became so toxic that no stars wanted to appear in them, the Golden Globes were the “drunk grandmother on the dance floor” of award shows: strange and terrifying, but impossible to look away. The annual ceremony is like a more relaxed and goofy Oscars, fueled by the glitz and presence of an open bar.

There is something absurd, especially since everyone knows that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which decides the awards, is made up of a few dozen people.

But even with that caveat in mind, there are still some winners and nominees in Golden Globe history who are too strange to ignore.

Ahead of the Globes this weekend on January 9, which will be broadcast via live video via Twitter rather than a star-studded ceremony or even a virtual ceremony, we’ve compiled some of the dumbest accolades and nominations of your time. history.

Highlights include the most egregious award-winning films, as well as category decisions we can’t quite figure out yet.

Revelation of the year: Pia Zadora (1982)

In 1981, The New York Times described newcomer Pia Zadora as “Brigitte Bardot recycled through a kitchen compactor.” A year later, she won the Newcomer of the Year award at the Globes for her work on the erotic drama Little Seen. Butterfly. Widespread teasing from the industry followed, both because Zadora couldn’t act and because Butterfly it was funded entirely by her billionaire husband. Then there was the urban legend that Zadora’s husband flew the entire body of Globes voters to Las Vegas to watch his wife perform a cabaret show, and that he had personally paid for an extensive promotional campaign designed to convert Zadora. in a star. To this day, Zadora insists that she won the award fairly. However, speculation surrounding her win completely overshadowed her subsequent Hollywood career, which features albums, a John Waters movie, and cameos as herself. Coincidence or not, the newcomer star award ceased to be a category just two years after Zadora collected her trophy.

Best Actress in a Drama: Sally Kirkland forAnna (1988)

This long-forgotten performance triumphed over Glenn Close’s genre-defining work as a despised lover in the thriller erotic Fatal attraction and Kirkland took home the Best Actress in a Drama award in 1988. Apparently the victory was the result of the relentless campaign of the relatively unknown actress, whose previous film was one of the subgenre slasher 1984 track-themed called Fatal games. Congratulations to Kirkland, but that win is still puzzling.

Best screenplay: Born on the Fourth of July (1990)

The rarity of this victory has less to do with the film itself than with its competition. Born on the Fourth of July, a pretty good if somewhat boring drama, triumphed at the 1990 Globes over three iconic works of art: the incendiary Do the Right Thing, the stealthy and insightful Sex Lies and Videotape, and the magnificent When Harry Met Sally. All three films remain the pinnacle of their respective genres, while their individual fingerprints could be seen for the next decade of cinema. By snubbing all three, the Globes proved adept at staying in the past rather than moving into the future.

Best Movie (Musical / Comedy): patch Adams (1999)

The existence of the Comedy / Musical category at the Globes generally results in several odd nominations each year. However, that does not explain how patch Adams earned a Best Picture nomination in 1999. A very depressing drama starring Robin Williams as a pioneering doctor. It reaches its climax with the shooting death of its female protagonist by a man with schizophrenia. Inexplicably, the voters of the Globes called it a comedy. Competed with There’s Something About Mary, for the love of God.

Best Original Song: ‘I Thought I Lost You’ by Miley Cyrus and John Travolta for Bolt (2008)

Because nothing screams “Give him a Golden Globe nomination!” like a squeaky duo between Cyrus and Travolta, the latter in the character of a talking dog. Even more egregious? This took a place that could have been occupied by Hugh Grant’s glorious ‘Pop Goes My Heart’, a romantic comedy track. Music & Lyrics which is truly the best movie song in the history of movie songs.

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Hugh Jackman forKate & Leopold (2002)

A time travel romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan, Kate and Leopold It came just as Hugh Jackman’s name was climbing the superstar list. That’s the only explanation for his Best Actor nomination in 2002, with the Globes presumably eager to anoint a new star. He plays a 19th century English duke who falls through a portal to modern New York. Jackman does it well, but he doesn’t deserve any awards.

Best Actress in a Drama: Halle Berry for Frankie and Alice (2011)

In 2008, Halle Berry made a low-budget independent film in which she played a stripper with multiple personalities. In 2014, it was finally released. In 2011, his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. If this is confusing, it’s because Frankie and Alice it is a scandalous example of the Hollywood awards campaign. To qualify for awards consideration in 2011, the film was shown for a week in a single Los Angeles theater in December 2010. A planned general release fell through shortly thereafter, and it wasn’t until a small distributor chose the film that it was years. after someone other than the award voters got to see it.

Halle Berry in the forgotten ‘Frankie & Alice’ (Access Motion / Kobal / Shutterstock)

Best Film (Musical / Comedy): Burlesque (2011)

In certain zip codes, especially those with a bad reputation, this musical by Cher and Christina Aguilera is considered a cinematic triumph. But even those who appreciate the genius of a Kristen Bell in an ugly wig who calls Cher a “mad madwoman” couldn’t believe that Burlesque earned a Best Picture nomination in 2011.

Best Film (Musical / Comedy): The Tourist (2011)

Now best remembered as the punchline of one of Ricky Gervais’s introductory monologues, The Tourist exemplifies the Golden Globes at its worst. Is a star vehicle (a movie made specifically to promote an actor’s or actress’s career) ridiculously expensive made for Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, in which most of the money was spent on their wardrobes and style rather than the movie script. But somehow it blossomed into the 2011 ceremony. Along with the Best Picture recognition, both Depp and Jolie were nominated as actors, not because they were good, of course, but because it was an opportunity to reunite two of the biggest names. Hollywood in the same room for one night.

Best Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals (2017)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson provides Nocturnal Animals a great “year-end theater studies exam” energy. As the leader of a sadistic gang torturing poor Jake Gyllenhaal and his family on an American highway, Taylor-Johnson screams and kicks his way through a desert landscape. Somehow this triumphed at the 2017 Globes over the magnificent work of Mahershala Ali in Moonlight.

Best Film (Musical / Comedy): Get out (2018)

Give a Best Picture nomination for Get out in 2018 it was not only deserved, but essential, considering the success with which Jordan Peele’s horror film made its way into culture the year before. But here is the detail: Get out was included in the Comedy / Musical category, along with films such as The Disaster Artist Y The Greatest Showman. Peele was naturally confused, he joked (sort of) on Twitter that Get out it was actually “a documentary.” Regardless, the optics of calling this ruthless dissection of white liberalism and black trauma a “comedy” didn’t look good on the Globes.

Maddie Ziegler on Sia’s ‘Music’ (Studio Canal)

Best Film (Musical / Comedy): Music (2021)

Even after a pandemic year as difficult as 2020, the decision to honor Sia’s controversial mistake, Music, it felt quite unnecessary. So offensive, reckless, and almost dangerous in its depiction of autism that neurodivergent people actively tried to have their nominations rescinded, Music it was the great threat of the Globes last year.

Best Actor (Musical / Comedy): James Corden for The Prom (2021)

Like Music, Corden’s work on The Prom it was annihilated by critics and much mentioned by op-ed writers. Not only was he too straight and too young for the gay and forgotten Broadway actor he plays in the movie, but he wasn’t very good at it, either.