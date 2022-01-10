Golden Globes: Nicole Kidman, Will Smith and “Encanto” among the winners

“The power of the dog” and “Love without barriers” conquered this Sunday the main statuettes in a ceremony of the Golden Globes, which without stars or transmission, limited itself to announcing its winners on social networks.

Jane Campion’s western won the award for Best Dramatic Film, the second production directed by a woman to win that award. He also won for Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The new version of Steven Spielberg’s “Love Without Barriers” took home the statuette for Best Musical or Comedy Film, while its actresses Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

“Encanto,” the Disney production that follows a family living in an enchanted place in the mountains of Colombia, won the award for Best Animated Film.

Nicole Kidman Y Will Smith they won Best Actress and Best Actor in Dramatic Productions for their performances in “Being the Ricardos” and “King Richard: A Winning Family,” but none of the stars were present at the event.

Traditionally one of Hollywood’s biggest parties and the first stop of the film industry’s awards season, this year the Golden Globes they were overshadowed by a boycott by those who accuse the organizers of unethical practices.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), made up of about 100 writers linked to foreign publications, is the one who decides the awards and is in the eye of the hurricane for accusations of corruption and racism, among others.

The ceremony, the result of which used to boost the box office and guide expectations for the Oscars, attracted an audience of millions on television and set the trend on social media. But this year, NBC television, in charge of the broadcast, pulled the show from its grid.

The impact on the winners on Twitter was also clouded by consternation in the United States over the death of comedian Bob Saget.

A report in the “Los Angeles Times” newspaper revealed that the HFPA had no black members, which opened the doors for more criticism from Hollywood and its more famous stars. Since the scandal exploded, the association has been quick to implement some reforms.

This Sunday, the association broadcast prerecorded videos of the actors Arnold schwarzenegger Y Jamie Lee Curtis praising the group’s work. None of the main actors celebrated their awards immediately on social networks, although DeBose and Zegler of “Love without barriers” commemorated theirs.

Zegler said she was awarded exactly three years after being cast for the role out of 30,000 applicants. “Life is very strange,” he wrote. “There is still work to be done but when you work so hard on a project … having the recognition will always be special. Thank you,” DeBose tweeted.

The film’s Twitter account congratulated the cast and crew on their three Globes. The Twitter of “Encanto” also commemorated the victory. “Let’s celebrate! Congratulations to the cast and crew of Encanto de Disney on their win at the Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature Film!” The production tweeted.

Let’s celebrate! A big congratulations to the cast and crew of Disney’s #Charm for their #GoldenGlobe win for Best Picture – Animated! pic.twitter.com/vToJ6qjWdp – Disney’s Encanto (@EncantoMovie) January 10, 2022

“What did the Golden globes? It went from being a Hollywood noble time event to a Twitter thread, “tweeted writer Raymond Arroyo.

Despite the atmosphere that marked the Golden Globes, the victories of “The Power of the Dog” and “Love without barriers” confirm their credentials as competitors for this awards season that concludes in March with the Oscars. The Campion-directed western starring Benedict Cumberbatch has received good reviews, as has Spielberg’s version of “Love Without Barriers” which, however, did not triumph at the box office.

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s incisive black-and-white production that recounts the explosion of violence in his hometown in the late 1960s, is considered a major contender this season, and although tonight it led with seven nominations, like “The Power of the Dog,” it only won for Best Screenplay.

The actor Andrew Garfield he won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick tick … BOOM!” On the television side, the HBO drama “Succession,” which is about a powerful man’s family feud in the media, was awarded Best Drama Series.