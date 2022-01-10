Golden Globes 2022: ‘West Side Story’ is the best musical film | Television | Entertainment

The ceremony is being held privately, with no live broadcast and no guests.

The most peculiar edition of the Golden Globes seems to take place by means of telegrams. In this age of live links on multiple platforms and devices, and being more hyperconnected than ever, the organization of the awards organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association celebrates ceremony # 79 in a very discreet and private way where the winners are made known through messages, as a live blog, on the awards website.

The winners of the night are:

West side story reigns as Best Movie, Musical or Comedy. Of this production, an adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg, they have also been highlighted Rachel zegler, as the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Y Ariana debose, What Best Supporting Actress.

Zegler triumphs tonight thanks to her auspicious film debut which earned her her first Golden Globe nomination. Endowed with a beautiful soprano voice, Rachel plays the unfortunate Maria in the adaptation of the 1957 stage musical.

Debose instead it is emerging due to its role as Anita, the same role for which Rita Moreno earned her first Golden Globe nomination and won in the 1962 film adaptation of the Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise musical.

History is made !, the Golden Globe organization communicates by awarding a statuette to Michaela Jaé Rodríguez, first trans actress to win the distinction of Best Actress in a TV Drama, for her participation in Pose. Mj is praised for her portrayal of the ‘mother of the house’ Bianca Rodríguez

Hans zimmer receives the Globe for Best Original Soundtrack in a Film for Dune. While No Time To Die, for the movie of the same name in the James Bond saga, it becomes Best Song in a Movie. With the music and lyrics of Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Movie. He played a young man who teases a cowboy at first and then forms a complicated bond with him, in The power of the dog (along with Benedict Cumberbatch). Kodi Smit-McPhee is the second Australian tonight to win a Globe, the other is Sarah Snook.

Sarah snook wins the award for Best Actress in a Television Series. It is the first time that she participates in the Golden Globes, thanks to her characterization of a cunning heiress in Succession. She is the second member of the cast to take home a statuette, so the series would be the most successful of the night.

Also stood out Jeremy strong, Best Actor in a TV Drama category, in for his portrayal of Kendall, the prodigal son of the Roy family in the same dramatized. The series has 3 other nominations.

Will Smith get victory like Best Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture like Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who groomed them to become world tennis champions in King richard. Will Smith also won his first Globe, being Will’s sixth Globe nomination.

Andrew Garfield is Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, as Rent creator Jonathan Larson in tick… tick… BOOM!. It is the first balloon for the three-time nominee.

The Underground Railroad takes the Globe for Best Television Miniseries.

Jean Smart wins Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her character as Deborah Vance, a veteran comedian who is said to have been inspired by Joan Rivers for Hacks, and his first victory. Hacks It was also crowned the Best Musical or Television Comedy Series in its first award cycle.

Kate winslet She was declared Best Actress in a Television Miniseries. This is his fourth Globe for his description of a detective from a small town in Mare of Easttown.

Michael keaton Raise the Globe for Best Actor in a Television Miniseries. Six years after winning a Golden Globe for Birdman, Keaton is earning yet another accolade for his role as a doctor in a small town at the start of the opioid epidemic in Dopesick.

Kenneth branagh takes the globe to Best screenplay for the movie Belfast. It is the first trophy that the film gets, out of a total of 7 nominations.

Jason sudeikis conquer a golden globe like Best Actor in a Musical or Television Comedy. He was cited again for his portrayal of Ted Lasso, in the series of the same name, for which he also won last year and, memorably, wore a hoodie from his sister’s dance studio in his acceptance speech. . In today’s gala he competes in three other categories.

The Japanese Drive my car gets the Globe at Best Film in a Non-English Language.

Disney’s animated film Charm takes the Globe to the Best animated film.

South Korean actor O Yeong-su get the golden balloon in the category Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series. He owes it to his role as septagenarian participant # 001 in The Squid Game, the popular series of Netflix. While it is true, O Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nomination is his first major awards nomination.