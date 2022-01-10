Golden Globes 2022: these are the winners of the awards for the best of Hollywood film and television

Drafting

Image source, Getty Images Caption, At the age of 20, Rachel Zegler, actress of West Side Story, won the Golden Globe for best actress.

The movies The Power of the Dog Y West side story They were the winners in an edition of the Golden Globes that was held far from the spotlight, without glamor or pomposity, in the midst of a controversy over the lack of diversity among the members of the jury.

A chat updated minute by minute on the awards website was the tool used by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to announce the winners this Sunday in its 79th edition.

The historic event, commonly known as the Oscar anteroom, passed away from the public eye, without a red carpet, without sumptuous costumes and without his traditional party.

The Power of the Dog (“The Power of the Dog”) was voted best drama film and West side story recognized as best comedy or musical.

Image source, KIRSTY GRIFFIN / NETFLIX Caption, Benedict Cumberbatch plays a menacing cowboy in “The Power of the Dog.”

Meanwhile, Jane Campion rose as best director, also for “The Power of the Dog”, and Kenneth Branagh as best screenwriter for “Belfast”.

Among the series stood out Succession Y Hacks.

Winners list

In the cinema categories:

Best Picture (Drama) : The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”)

: (“The power of the dog”) Best film (comedy or musical) : West side story

: Best Direc ci on : Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” Best screenplay : Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

: Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” Best Actor in a Drama : Will Smith – King richard

: Will Smith Best Actress in a Drama : Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman – Best Actress, Musical or Comedy : Rachel Zegler – West side story

: Rachel Zegler – Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy : Andrew Garfield – t ick, tick … BOOM!

: Andrew Garfield – t Best Supporting Actress : Ariana DeBoss – West side story

: Ariana DeBoss – Best Supporting Actor : Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

: Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog” Best Foreign Language Film : Drive my car (Japan)

: (Japan) Best Animated Film : “Charm”

: “Charm” Best song : No Time to Di and – Billie Eilish for No Time to Die

– Billie Eilish for Best soundtrack:Hans Zimmer – Dune

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Andrew Garfield in a tick, tick scene … BOOM!

Regarding the television categories:

Best Television Series (Drama) : Succession

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) : Hacks

: Best Actress of TV (drama) : Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Best Actor of TV (drama) : Jeremy Strong – Succession

Jeremy Strong – Best Actress of TV (musical or comedy) : Jean Smart – Hacks

Jean Smart – Best Actor of TV (musical or comedy) : Jason Sudeikis – Ted lasso

Jason Sudeikis – Best Supporting Actress on TV : Sarah Snook – Succession

: Sarah Snook – Best Supporting Actor in TV : O Yeong-su – “The Squid Game”

O Yeong-su – “The Squid Game” Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television : The Underground Railroad (“The Underground Railroad”)

: (“The Underground Railroad”) Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television : Michael Keaton – Dopesick

: Michael Keaton – Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Jeremy Strong was recognized for his role in Succession.

Why was it not broadcast?

NBC, which traditionally aired the ceremony in the United States, canceled the 2022 event after a series of media revelations about a lack of diversity among the organization’s voters.

Until February 2021, according to an investigation by the newspaper The TOangels timesAmong the 87 HFPA journalists there were no blacks.

But the lack of diversity was not the only point against the enigmatic and powerful entity.

The Times also uncovered a possible conflict of interest between the judges, who have received gifts from various personalities and companies linked to the cinema.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake was awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Thus, this year for the awards ceremony, only the members of the HFPA, along with some of its partners, met.

In the chat it used to announce the awards, the organization tried to remember – in a humorous tone – its charities, which it said total US $ 50 million in 25 years.

The scandal

One of the Times stories, published in early 2021, reveals that 30 members of the organization traveled to Paris and stayed in a luxurious hotel, which was paid for the production of the series. Emily in Paris.

According to the report, the rooms had a cost of $ US1,400 per night.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, What will happen to the Golden Globes in the future?

Emily in Paris It was nominated during the last ceremony, which provoked criticism from various sectors that detracted from the production that Netflix transmits.

Meanwhile, in response to allegations of a lack of diversity, the HFPA took steps including recruiting 21 new “predominantly diverse” members, appointing a diversity director, and having its members receive diversity, equality, and inclusion training.

There is also a new oversight committee and a five-year partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Black People (NAACP).