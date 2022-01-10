Golden Globes 2022: these are the winners of the awards for the best of Hollywood film and television

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story actress

At the age of 20, Rachel Zegler, actress of West Side Story, won the Golden Globe for best actress.

The movies The Power of the Dog Y West side story They were the winners in an edition of the Golden Globes that was held far from the spotlight, without glamor or pomposity, in the midst of a controversy over the lack of diversity among the members of the jury.

A chat updated minute by minute on the awards website was the tool used by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to announce the winners this Sunday in its 79th edition.

The historic event, commonly known as the Oscar anteroom, passed away from the public eye, without a red carpet, without sumptuous costumes and without his traditional party.

The Power of the Dog (“The Power of the Dog”) was voted best drama film and West side story recognized as best comedy or musical.

