This Sunday, January 9, the 2022 Golden Globes were held amid controversy. The ceremony was held privately, since it was not broadcast on television or by any streaming service. In recent years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has come under fire for a lack of inclusion and diversity, which is why NBC chose not to air the awards.

On the other hand, the ceremony was carried out virtually after the increase in coronavirus infections caused by the omicron variant, so there was no red carpet either.

Despite the circumstances, the HFPA decided to present the awards. We share with you the complete list of all the winners and winners this 2022.

Golden Globes 2022: list of all winners and laureates

TV

Best TV Series: Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks – WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks -WINNER

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER

Best Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad – WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michale Keaton – Dopesick – WINNER

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown – WINNER

Best Actor in a TV Series: Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession – WINNER

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in a TV Series: Drama

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose – WINNER

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Best TV Series: Drama

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress, TV

Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor, TV

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game – WINNER

MOVIE THEATER

Best Actor in a Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard – WINNER

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daugther

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Dennis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West Side Story – WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! – WINNER

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story – WINNER

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos – WINNER

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Drama Film

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

Power of the Dog – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Animated Film

Charm – WINNER

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song