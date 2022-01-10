Golden Globes 2022: list of all winners and laureates
This Sunday, January 9, the 2022 Golden Globes were held amid controversy. The ceremony was held privately, since it was not broadcast on television or by any streaming service. In recent years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has come under fire for a lack of inclusion and diversity, which is why NBC chose not to air the awards.
On the other hand, the ceremony was carried out virtually after the increase in coronavirus infections caused by the omicron variant, so there was no red carpet either.
Despite the circumstances, the HFPA decided to present the awards. We share with you the complete list of all the winners and winners this 2022.
TV
Best TV Series: Musical or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks – WINNER
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks -WINNER
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER
Best Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad – WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage
- Michale Keaton – Dopesick – WINNER
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown – WINNER
Best Actor in a TV Series: Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession – WINNER
- Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in a TV Series: Drama
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- MJ Rodriguez – Pose – WINNER
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Best TV Series: Drama
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress, TV
- Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession – WINNER
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor, TV
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game – WINNER
MOVIE THEATER
Best Actor in a Drama
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith – King Richard – WINNER
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daugther
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Dennis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- West Side Story – WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom! – WINNER
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story – WINNER
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos – WINNER
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Drama Film
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King richard
- Power of the Dog – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog – WINNER
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – WINNER
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Animated Film
- Charm – WINNER
- Flee
- Luca
- My sunny maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best screenplay
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song
- ‘Be Alive’ by ‘King Richard’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Caterpillars” from ‘Encanto’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- ‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’ – Van Morrison
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from ‘Respect’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- “No Time to Die” from ‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER