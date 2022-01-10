Golden Globes 2022: complete list of winners

The Golden Globes 2022 turned out to be one of the strongest messages in favor of diversity from all creators and actors in the film and television industry, specifically for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This year, after a historic streak that has made it the second most “important” awards ceremony behind the Oscars, the Golden globes They were not broadcast, they did not receive guests, not due to the current health crisis, but to a silent protest in which everyone is taking part, protesting against the lack of diversity that the Association has shown in recent years, particularly between its lines.

Due to the lack of change, all the nominees decided to skip the ceremony of the Golden Globes 2022 and other factors influenced its being off the map. However, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did announce to its winners of this year through his website and his social networks. Here we leave you the list. (Will update throughout the night)

We leave you the complete list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022. Getty Images

The winners of the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Winner: O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Best Animated Film

Winner: “Encanto”