Golden Globes 2022, complete list of winners: Kate Winslet, Andrew Garfield, “The Power of the Dog” and more
After Tom cruise returned their prizes, the voices of Mark Ruffalo Y Scarlett Johansson, who warned that “unless there is a reform; it is time for us to move away”, the list of films, series and winning stars of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes 2022.
The cancellation of the awards ceremony came after Los Angeles Times published, in February 2021, an article in which it denounced the situations of “ethics and racism” among the members of the Hollyood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English), organizers of the gala: this is that of the 87 members who were part, none was Afro-descendant.
On the other hand, the note indicates that members of the HFPA “they received money and benefits” to choose certain series or films that were winners. The information was supported by the testimonies of many recognized figures such as Cruise, Ruffalo and Johansson, who also denounced conduct of “sexism”.
Given this, the historic American TV network NBC, in charge of broadcasting the awards, was adamant about not broadcasting the awards, so that they were not televised, nor did invited figures even attend.
Some measures were taken by the HFPA: such as including another 21 members to increase diversity, however, we will only have to wait and see how their behaviors evolve, which this year were celebrated without support.
Full list of winners:
Films
-
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West side story
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve for Dune
-
Best foreign film
Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (Iran and France)
Parallel Mothers (Parallel Mothers, Spain)
-
Best Screenplay for a Film
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos
-
Best Original Song for a Film
“Be Alive” by King Richard
“Two caterpillars”, by Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Respect
“No Time To Die”, by No Time To Die
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan for Belfast
Ciarán Hinds out of Belfast
Troy Kotsur by CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee by The Power of the Dog
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe in Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis by King Richard
Ruth Negga by Passing
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and The Last Dragon
-
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Mahershala Ali by Swan Song
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog
Will Smith by King Richard
Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
-
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga by House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart by Spencer
-
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard by Annette
Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone by Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
-
Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage by Cyrano
Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos for In the Heights
-
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco for Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer for Dune
Series
-
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson by Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult for The Great
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso
-
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder by Hacks
Elle Fanning for The Great
Issa Rae by Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish
Jean Smart by Hacks
-
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox for Succession
Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game
Billy Porter by Pose
Jeremy Strong for Succession
Omar Sy by Lupine
-
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba by In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
Christine Baranski for The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany by Wandavision
Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton by Dopesick
Ewan McGregor by Halston
Tahar Rahim for The Serpent
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen by Wandavision
Margaret Qualley for Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
-
Best TV Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
-
Best Television Miniseries
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
-
Best Supporting Actress for Television
Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick
Andie MacDowell for Maid
Sarah Snook for Succession
Hannah Waddingham by Ted Lasso
-
Best Supporting Actor for Television
Kieran Culkin for Succession
Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su for “The Squid Game”
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso