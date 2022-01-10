Golden Globes 2022, complete list of winners: Kate Winslet, Andrew Garfield, “The Power of the Dog” and more

After Tom cruise returned their prizes, the voices of Mark Ruffalo Y Scarlett Johansson, who warned that “unless there is a reform; it is time for us to move away”, the list of films, series and winning stars of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes 2022.

The cancellation of the awards ceremony came after Los Angeles Times published, in February 2021, an article in which it denounced the situations of “ethics and racism” among the members of the Hollyood Foreign Press Association (HFPA, for its acronym in English), organizers of the gala: this is that of the 87 members who were part, none was Afro-descendant.

On the other hand, the note indicates that members of the HFPA “they received money and benefits” to choose certain series or films that were winners. The information was supported by the testimonies of many recognized figures such as Cruise, Ruffalo and Johansson, who also denounced conduct of “sexism”.

Given this, the historic American TV network NBC, in charge of broadcasting the awards, was adamant about not broadcasting the awards, so that they were not televised, nor did invited figures even attend.

Some measures were taken by the HFPA: such as including another 21 members to increase diversity, however, we will only have to wait and see how their behaviors evolve, which this year were celebrated without support.

Full list of winners:

Films

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West side story

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (Iran and France)

Parallel Mothers (Parallel Mothers, Spain)

Best Screenplay for a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song for a Film

“Be Alive” by King Richard

“Two caterpillars”, by Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Respect

“No Time To Die”, by No Time To Die

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan for Belfast

Ciarán Hinds out of Belfast

Troy Kotsur by CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee by The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe in Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis by King Richard

Ruth Negga by Passing

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Mahershala Ali by Swan Song

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

Will Smith by King Richard

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga by House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart by Spencer

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard by Annette

Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone by Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage by Cyrano

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos for In the Heights

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco for Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer for Dune

Series

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson by Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder by Hacks

Elle Fanning for The Great

Issa Rae by Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish

Jean Smart by Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox for Succession

Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game

Billy Porter by Pose

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Omar Sy by Lupine

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba by In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Christine Baranski for The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany by Wandavision

Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton by Dopesick

Ewan McGregor by Halston

Tahar Rahim for The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen by Wandavision

Margaret Qualley for Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best TV Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Miniseries

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actress for Television

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick

Andie MacDowell for Maid

Sarah Snook for Succession

Hannah Waddingham by Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor for Television

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Mark Duplass for The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su for “The Squid Game”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso