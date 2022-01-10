Golden Globes 2022: Complete List of Winners in Cinema – Movie News
‘The power of the dog’ and ‘West Side Story’, winners of the night in the list of cinematographic categories.
We already know the list of winners of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes held next Sunday, January 9, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last morning. On this occasion, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognized the best works in the entertainment industry in the last year through a celebration not televised and without Red Carpet or public and live, in a ceremony dedicated solely and exclusively to giving to know the winners.
In the movie categories, the acclaimed Netflix movie The power of the dog It has won the most important award, which recognizes it as Best Film, while its director, Jane Campion, has become the third woman in history to win this award. Also, Kodi Smit-McPhee has won the Best Supporting Actor award for his work on the film.
On the other hand, the acclaimed ‘remake’ of Steven Spielberg West side story has dominated in the comedy / musical categories, winning Best Picture awards and seeing the work of its actresses recognized Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively.
Also, in the interpretive categories, Will Smith has been awarded as Best Actor in Drama for his work in The Williams methodwhile Nicole Kidman has won Best Actress for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Andrew Garfield has also been awarded Best Actor in a Comedy for Tick, Tick… Boom!.
Check out the full list of film nominees below:
Best Drama Movie
Belfast
CODA
Dune
The Williams method
The power of the dog — WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West side story — WINNER
Best Actress in a Drama
Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman by The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos — WINNER
Lady Gaga by The Gucci house
Kristen Stewart by Spencer
Best Actor in a Drama
Mahershala Ali by Swan song
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch by The power of the dog
Will Smith by The Williams method — WINNER
Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard by Annette
Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence by Don’t look up
Emma Stone by Cruella
Rachel Zegler by West side story — WINNER
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio by Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage by Cyrano
Andrew Garfield by Tick, Tick … Boom! — WINNER
Cooper Hoffman by Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos for In a New York neighborhood
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe by Belfast
Ariana DeBose by West side story — WINNER
Kirsten Dunst by The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis by The Williams method
Ruth Negga by Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan by Belfast
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
Troy Kotsur by CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee by The power of the dog — WINNER
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh by Belfast
Jane Campion by The power of the dog — WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal by The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg by West side story
Denis Villeneuve for Dune
Best screenplay
Licorice Pizza
Belfast — WINNER
The power of the dog
Don’t look up
Being the Ricardos
Best animated film
Charm — WINNER
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car — WINNER
It was the hand of God
To hero
Parallel mothers
Best soundtrack
The French Chronicle
Charm
The power of the dog
Parallel mothers
Dune — WINNER
Best Original Song
The Williams method
Charm
Belfast
Respect
No time to die — WINNER
