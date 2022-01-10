Golden Globes 2022: Complete List of Winners in Cinema – Movie News

‘The power of the dog’ and ‘West Side Story’, winners of the night in the list of cinematographic categories.

We already know the list of winners of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes held next Sunday, January 9, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last morning. On this occasion, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognized the best works in the entertainment industry in the last year through a celebration not televised and without Red Carpet or public and live, in a ceremony dedicated solely and exclusively to giving to know the winners.

In the movie categories, the acclaimed Netflix movie The power of the dog It has won the most important award, which recognizes it as Best Film, while its director, Jane Campion, has become the third woman in history to win this award. Also, Kodi Smit-McPhee has won the Best Supporting Actor award for his work on the film.

Golden Globes 2022: Complete list of winners in series

On the other hand, the acclaimed ‘remake’ of Steven Spielberg West side story has dominated in the comedy / musical categories, winning Best Picture awards and seeing the work of its actresses recognized Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Also, in the interpretive categories, Will Smith has been awarded as Best Actor in Drama for his work in The Williams methodwhile Nicole Kidman has won Best Actress for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Andrew Garfield has also been awarded Best Actor in a Comedy for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!.



Check out the full list of film nominees below:

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

CODA

Dune

The Williams method

The power of the dog — WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West side story — WINNER

Best Actress in a Drama

Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman by The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos — WINNER

Lady Gaga by The Gucci house

Kristen Stewart by Spencer

Best Actor in a Drama

Mahershala Ali by Swan song

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch by The power of the dog

Will Smith by The Williams method — WINNER

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard by Annette

Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence by Don’t look up

Emma Stone by Cruella

Rachel Zegler by West side story — WINNER

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio by Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage by Cyrano

Andrew Garfield by Tick, Tick … Boom! — WINNER

Cooper Hoffman by Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos for In a New York neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe by Belfast

Ariana DeBose by West side story — WINNER

Kirsten Dunst by The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis by The Williams method

Ruth Negga by Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan by Belfast

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur by CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee by The power of the dog — WINNER

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh by Belfast

Jane Campion by The power of the dog — WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal by The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg by West side story

Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Best screenplay

Licorice Pizza

Belfast — WINNER

The power of the dog

Don’t look up

Being the Ricardos

Best animated film

Charm — WINNER

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Non-English Language Film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car — WINNER

It was the hand of God

To hero

Parallel mothers

Best soundtrack

The French Chronicle

Charm

The power of the dog

Parallel mothers

Dune — WINNER

Best Original Song

The Williams method

Charm

Belfast

Respect

No time to die — WINNER

