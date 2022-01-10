Golden Globe Winners | Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Stand Out at the 2022 Golden Globes: Results List

Will Smith, for his role in King Richard, and Andrew Garfield for Tick Tick Boom !, were awarded tonight among the highlights of cinema.

This Sunday night the Golden Globes 2022, awards that celebrate the best of TV and cinema chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This year and quite controversialthe Golden Globes were not broadcast on TV nor streaming, nor was a ceremony or red carpet held, so they became known on social networks.

And in one of the most anticipated categories and that they hope will be a preview of the Oscars, he stood out to two actors who have been surprised by their performances in film and streaming.

Will Smith was the winner of the category for best actor in a drama for his leading role in the film King Richard, that portrays the story of the father of Serena and Venus Will and how was the manager to start the successful career of tennis players.

Another who also won an award was Andrew Garfield, who won best actor in a comedy or musical for Tick ​​Tick Boom!. The actor has had a great term of the year and is one of the favorites to also be highlighted at the Oscars.

Both movies are currently streaming, as King Richard is available on HBO Max and Tick Tick Boom! on Netflix.

Who won the other categories?

The Golden Globes have been publishing during this night the different winners of other categories, in which films such as Dune, West Side Story, The Power of the Dog and series such as Succession, Hacks and The Squid Game have stood out.

These are the ones who have won a Golden Globe tonight:

Movies and cinema

– Best Dramatic Movie: The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, West Side Story

– Best Dramatic Direction: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick Boom!)

– Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

– Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

– Best Animated Film: Encanto

– Best Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car

– Best Screenplay: Belfast

– Best Soundtrack: Dune

– Best Original Song: No time to die: 007

Series and TV

Best Actor in a Drama: Jeremy Strong (Succession)

– Best Actress in a Drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Musical or Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudekis (Ted Lasso)

Best TV Movie or Miniseries: The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries: Michael Keaton (Dopesick: Story of an Addiction)

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

– Best Supporting Actor: Yeong-Su Oh (The Squid Game)

– Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook (Succession)