Golden Globe 2022: this is the complete list of winners

(CNN) – In a low-key, non-televised presentation, the Golden Globe winners were announced Sunday night.

Below is a complete list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

TV

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Jean Smart, “Hacks” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” Billy Porter, “Pose” Jeremy Strong, “Succession” * WINNER Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” * WINNER Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” Margaret Qualley, “Maid” Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” * WINNER

Best Drama Television Series

“Lupine” “The Morning Show” “Pose” “Squid Game” “Succession” * WINNER

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick” “Impeachment: American Crime Story” “Maid” “Mare of Easttown” “The Underground Railroad” * WINNER

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus” Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” Andie MacDowell, “Maid” Sarah Snook, “Succession” * WINNER Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” * WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Great” “Hacks” * WINNER “Only Murders in the Building” “Reservation Dogs” “Ted Lasso”

MOVIE THEATER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano” “Don’t Look Up” “Licorice Pizza” “Tick, Tick … Boom!” “West Side Story” * WINNER

Best Film – Drama

“Belfast,” “CODA” “Dune” “King Richard” “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER

Best Film – Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6” “Drive My Car” * WINNER “The Hand of God” “A Hero” “Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay for a Movie

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” * WINNER Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up” Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Song from a Movie

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson “Two Caterpillars” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home ) ”From“ Respect ”- Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King“ No Time to Die ”from“ No Time to Die ”- Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell * WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar” Jamie Dornan, “Belfast” Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast” Troy Kotsur, “CODA” Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast” Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” * WINNER Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” Ruth Negga, “Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano” Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” * WINNER Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza” Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Animated Film

“Encanto” * WINNER “Flee” “Luca” “My Sunny Maad” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Will Smith in ‘King Richard.’

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Will Smith, “King Richard” * WINNER Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” * WINNER Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette” Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza” Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” Emma Stone, “Cruella” Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” * WINNER

Best Director of a Movie

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Original Music

“The French Dispatch” “Encanto” “The Power of the Dog” “Parallel Mothers” “Dune” * WINNER

