Genshin Impact: user will have to pay more than $ 78,000 USD for leaking information

Genshin Impact prevails as one of the most popular free-to-play on the market, this due to the numerous updates that add new characters, missions and changes that alter the general core of the game. Of course, implementing this content can be a complex task, which is why miHoYo, the studio responsible for the project, uses community members to help with development and find errors.

Players who participate in private tests have prior access to the content of the patches that will reach the title, so they must sign confidentiality agreements where they affirm that they will not leak the information to which they have access. Of course, users who break the contract are deserving of a significant penalty.

User shared a video of Genshin Impact with his friend; miHoYo discovers it

Unfortunately, a user of the popular gacha discovered the consequences of breaking a Confidentiality Agreement (DNA) in the worst way. As reported by multiple Chinese media (via DualShockers), a player will have to pay a fine worth thousands of dollars for trusting a close friend.

According to reports, a beta tester who participated in testing version 2.4 of Genshin Impact He decided to share a video with a friend, the latter being the one who spread the information on the internet. This action, unsurprisingly, is more than enough to break the confidentiality agreement, so miHoYo took action.

One of the leaks apparently contained the unique identifier of the user, allowing the developers to track down the account. Given this, the user who trusted his friend will have to pay a compensation fine of ¥ 500,000 CNY (more than $ 78,000 USD). In addition, he lost his profile in the video game.

The leaker took to social media to express his frustration and talk about the situation. In his message, he acknowledges that it was he who broke the agreement in the first place, but states that he never imagined that his friend would “stab him in the back.” In addition, he reiterated that, although the value of the fine is beyond his capabilities, what really bothers him is losing his account of Genshin Impact, which has 30 5-star characters.

Statement from a Beta tester whose footage got leaked by a friend they trusted; they got caught due to visible UID, banned and fined ~ $ 78k USD. (May have been the recent Weekly Boss footage, but unconfirmed.) Please be careful. (Images + translation: https://t.co/bH2h4nDELi) pic.twitter.com/JWnaXYXfCW – SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny’s Mistsplttr) (@SaveYourPrimos) January 6, 2022

“I was the one who created the leak, I signed the agreement beforehand, I was wrong and I admit it. I admit that I was the first person to do something wrong, ”said the player.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Genshin Impact is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices and PC. You will find more news related to him if you click here.

