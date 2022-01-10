Genshin Impact – Date’s Challenge: Guide to Completing the Maze

Genshin Impact is capable of alternating some of the easiest puzzles that we find in the world of video games with others that are surprisingly convoluted. With the arrival of Enkanomiya in the last update we have had a few rations of the most complicated that are present in the title. Specifically Date’s challenge and its complex labyrinth It is the one that is giving the players the most problems. An essential mission that is part of the journey to get the five lost books.

Requirements and how to start Date’s challenge

Needless to say, to begin the mission we must have access to Enkanomiya. Within this region we must find Date. This ghost will be in the island that lies to the right of Dainichi. The advisable thing to save time is to go to the teleportation point located in the northeast of the island, just before the entrance to what appears to be a temple.

This is the area to which we must teleport

How to solve the maze

We must activate the White Night mode thanks to the pillar that we have next to us and activate the triangular mechanism that we have in front of us by means of a weapon strike. This will move the outer maze walls of the maze. We repeat the action with the mechanism on the right that allows the central walls to be moved. The objective is make the maze look like the following image.

This is what the maze should look like

Once achieved, we must activate the four pillars of water to open the grid in the central area and find a ghost that gives us the mission. If you have missed a step, then you will find a video solution.

Get Date’s medal

Completing the maze is only the first step to finish the mission. Once achieved, Date gives us a key that we will use to find her Medal. We must move to the Heart of the Serpent and open a gate in the form of a gate with the aforementioned key.

This is the entrance area to the second puzzle

We will have to start in the infinite night mode to identify the blue walls and switch to the white night mode to move them. The puzzle is very complicated and requires us to use both the levers and the triangles to get all the walls to be in the correct position. Again, here you can find one video solution which will make things much easier for you in this mission to find Date’s medal.

Once achieved we will get a few rewards in the form of experience, Protogemas and Mora. In addition, we will take the book Hydrology of the kingdom of Byakuya, which will be essential to complete Collection of dragons and snakes.