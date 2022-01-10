GENO ENCINA SILENCE THE TOMATEROS AND THE SEMIFINAL RETURNS TO GUASAVE

Culiacán, Sinaloa; January 9, 2022 (Cotton Press) .-Geno Encina came out on an inspired night, throwing solid ball over seven innings, which combined with a five-run rally in the first inning, led Algodoneros de Guasave to a 7-2 victory over Tomateros de Culiacán, to put series 2-3, still in favor of cherries.

In this way, the return to Guasave was forced, where at least the sixth commitment will be played next Tuesday, with the option of a seventh, on Wednesday.

The result corresponds to the fifth game of the semifinal of the 2021-2022 Season of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, presented by Caliente.mx.

Such an outing needed Guasave to come back to life, since tonight he had no tomorrow, and for this Ramón Ríos hit 4-2 with an RBI and Ángel Erro 4-2 with a pair of RBIs.

The win went to Encina (1-0), who pitched seven solid innings with just five hits, five strikeouts, two bases and two runs, which he conceded in the first inning; They were followed by Román Peña Zonta and Matt Pobereyco.

The defeated was Manny Banuelos (1-1), when shooting briefly, since he endured three and a third innings with eight hits, three strikeouts, one base and seven runs; Alejandro Chávez, Santiago Gutiérrez and David Gutiérrez followed.

Algodoneros went out of their way to secure the game, and did so with a five-run rally in the first inning.

Marco Jaime opened the game with a single, and then scored with a triple to the left of Ramón Ríos, who, in turn, rang with a single by Esteban Quiroz.

The party continued with an unstoppable producer to the nine of Arturo Rodríguez.

Ángel Erro put the clinch with a double to seven, with which Yadir Drake and Rodríguez scored.

Err 💥! #LaMPxSKY With this double, the Algodoneros crowned the 5⃣ rally in the 1⃣ inning #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0QywMJpI4j – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 10, 2022

Tomateros responded with two lines at the end. Sebastián Elizalde and Ramiro Peña were in charge of towing each other with grounders to second base.

Algodoneros regained the lead and sealed the victory in the fourth inning with two runs. Miguel Guzmán produced the first with a single at seven, while Marco Jaime, with a sacrifice fly to the middle, sent Ángel Erro to the register.

BOX SCORE

The sixth game in the series will be on Tuesday, January 11 at 8:30 p.m. Central Mexico time and will be broadcast on channel 591 and 1591 HD on Sky and VeTV.

The pitching duel will be between Jordan Kipper (0-1, 7.36), for Algodoneros, against Manny Barreda (1-0, 6.75).