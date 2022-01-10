Game summary Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders (32-35)

Editorial Mediotiempo

In a very dramatic match that even raised suspicions, Las Vegas Raiders took the win at home in Overtime in view of Chargers Y advanced to playoffswhile Los Angeles stayed close, after closing regular time in a frenzy.

Raiders dominoes the game, but in the most important moment, it got out of hand; in the final part of regular time, Justin Herbert carried the equipment on his shoulder and on the last play, with the clock at zero, he scored a touchdown that took the game into overtime.

The Bad Ones started the overtime with the controls and it seemed that they would score a touchdown, since they reached the opposite field with a couple of good plays, but they had to settle for three points.

Justin Herbert’s team scored three points and the situation smelled like a tie, which classified both, a situation that fans already they rated it as tiegate, but in the last seconds Carlson scored a field goal Y Las Vegas advanced to the Playoffs where they will face the Bengals.

Tiegate? Fans erupted at what looked like a draw

Faced with parity that you lived in the Allegiant Stadium, fans criticized With all outcome who had the game, since they assured that they would apply the famous’Tiegate‘.

Both teams looked benefited with the tie, so people suspected they had an agreement to tie the game. That result would have eliminated the Steelers and both would have gotten into the postseason.

The criticism did not proceed, since Raiders ended up taking the victory and his move to the Playoffs.

