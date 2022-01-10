From the youthful love of Emma Watson to not being recognized on the street now

Tom Felton was 13 years old when he first played the evil Draco Malfoy, enemy of ‘Harry Potter’ and the star student Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson.. Now 34, he assures that he is not recognized on the street and can take the subway or bus without being asked for autographs. But the actor does not complain, in fact he assures that “I can have the best of both worlds, I continue taking the subway and the bus and I go for a walk with my dog ​​in the park,” he said.

The actor points out that his fame cannot be compared to that of Emma Watson, who admitted to having felt in love with Tom Felton when they recorded the Philosopher’s Stone saga. “He used to come in every day and see if his number was on the filming call. It had the number seven. And if he was signed up, it was a day with an extra thrill (…) I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him ”, confessed the actress, now 31, during the HBO special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson worked together for 10 years, since the first film in the series is from 2001 and the eighth and last from 2011. The followers of the story for a long time sought to relate both actors and there was speculation about a possible romance, however, they always denied it. Felton was related for eight years to Jade Olivia Gordon, who played Astoria Greengrass, Draco Malfoy’s wife in the last film of the series.

For his part, the actor explained that at that time the age difference was significant between the two, although now it is laughable. In the first film they were 11 and 14 years old, respectively, until they reached 21 and 24. “I became very protective of her. Yes, I always had a weakness for her, and that is still present today, “said the actor who went from being the platonic love of Emma Watson to a perfect stranger on the streets. “I saw Emma the other night. It is exactly the same as 10 years ago. It is almost impossible for them not to recognize it. In my case, when they see me, a lot of people whisper, ‘Is that actor? Whatever his name is,’ “said Tom Felton.

On the actor’s Instagram account, he is followed by more than 11 million people, and on TikTok he is close to 9.5 million. Although his career in film and television has not shone as bright as the rest of his peers, Tom Felton was engraved in the memory of fans of the saga with his iconic portrayal of Draco Malfoy. The actor has tried to start a musical career and has remained linked to the world of acting, starring in several series and movies. He also maintains a good relationship with his former colleagues from ‘Harry Potter’ and has published several images with Rupert Grint or Daniel Radcliffe, as well as with Emma Watson, who has insisted “nothing has happened, nothing, nothing romantic, ever, we just love each other, that’s all ”, said the also interpreter of ‘Little Women’.