from one to eight games and a fine of up to 44 thousand pesos

We present to you the punishment that the América coach could receive after taking the field to claim and be expelled against Puebla

Santiago Solari, coach of the America, could receive a sanction of one to eight suspension matches, in addition to an economic fine that would range from 18 to 500 UMAs, according to the sanctions regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation, after the Argentine was expelled for enter the field of play during the match against Puebla on the opening date of Closing 2022.

Red card to Solari in Puebla vs America. Getty Images

2 Related

In Chapter III of said regulation are the Infractions committed by the members of the Technical Corps. Within the aforementioned section there is a section on unsportsmanlike conduct, in which there are two sections in which the Águilas technical director could be absent in the match against Puebla.

“K) Entering the field of play or the field, without prior authorization from the Referee

1 to 6 suspension matches and a fine of 18 to 450 UMAs ”, page 24 of the regulations is detailed.

Query here all the news and results of Liga MX.

“L) Entering the field of play to insult Players or Match Officials.

1 to 8 suspension matches and a fine of 500 UMAs ”.

According to INEGI, the value of the UMA, which is in force until January 31, 2022, is 89.62 pesos, so the fine to which it would be credited Solari, it would go from 1,613.16 to 44,810 pesos.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

It was the 31st minute of the game, at which time America beat the Puebla 0-1 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. However, unexpectedly, Santiago Solari He entered the field of play to claim Oscar Mejía García, central referee of the match, about an alleged foul on Roger Martínez.

Without hesitation, the whistler expelled the coach from the America, so Gilberto Adame, the Argentine technical assistant, jumped to a press conference, in which he accepted that Solari He manifested helplessness when entering the field.

“Today the situation in which we were affected in the first half and then working for a long period with 10 men was evident, but the coach is a gentleman and it must be said. It was a manifestation of helplessness ”.