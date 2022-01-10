Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington shine in “Macbeth” – Movies & TV

Shot in black and white and in square format, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, which arrives on Apple TV next Friday, radically moves away from the naturalism and satirical humor of his previous works, always done with his brother Ethan.

It was Frances McDormand, producer of the film and partner of Joel coen, who initially proposed directing an adaptation for the theater of Shakespeare’s classic from 1606, an origin that largely explains the film’s aesthetic fidelity to the scenic parameters, according to the director told last October in his presentation at the New York Festival .

The ever-current themes of the lust for power, corruption and tyranny acquire in this version a new perspective thanks to the choice of actors who have already passed middle age, haunted by vital weariness, in an almost desperate bet for reach the top.

Washington, 67, is in every pool for Oscar nominations for his quiet, introspective Macbeth, somewhat timid and spurred on in his radical drift by a reckless and relentless Frances McDormand.

He has certain reservations, but falls – or falls into – the manipulative tactics of his wife who convinces him that murder is the fastest way to achieve his ends. Macbeth is not immune from the aftermath of a life at the foot of the battlefield, while Lady Macbeth has had her wishes for children frustrated.

Critics have also highlighted the work of Kathryn hunter, in an astonishing transformation to play the trio of witches who predict early in the story that Macbeth will be King of Scotland and that Banquo (Bertie Carvel) will be the father of kings but will not reign.

From Shakespeare to Kurosawa

Of the previous film adaptations of “Macbeth”, from the one of Orson Welles from 1948 to that of Justin kurzel of 2015 – with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard leading the cast – Coen says he feels closer to the “Kumonosu-jô” (1957) from Akira Kurosawa.

But his main aesthetic references, as he has explained in different interviews, have been Carl Theodor Dryer, in particular “The passion of Jeanne d´Arc” (1928) and FW Murnau, master in the recreation of natural spaces in study.

The film has a nightmare tone from beginning to end, with dense atmospheres in which there seems to be a lack of air, highly contrasted lighting and a cold, angular and minimalist architecture in which distant and hieratic characters move.

Coen has relied on some of his regular collaborators for this, such as Bruno delbonnel in the direction of photography and Mary zophres in costume design, in addition to Stefan dechant, responsible for the art of “Avatar”, in the production design.

The cast also includes Brendan gleeson like King Duncan who precedes Macbeth on the throne, Alex Hassell like Ross, Corey hawkins in Macduff’s skin, Harry melling like Malcolm and Miles Anderson like Lennox.

True to the original text, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” It is Apple TV’s big bet for the awards season, but it remains to be seen whether a film that may be too solemn and that has among its main virtues its aesthetic aspects, more suitable for the big screen, will seduce the public.