‘Fifty Shades of Gray’: Alexandra Daddario talks about Anastasia Steele – movie news

Alexandra Daddario (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D, Percy jackson), one of the favorites for the film Fifty Shades of Grey, has finally talked about the possibility of embodying Anastasia Steele. It seems that Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) continues to be the favorite to play Ana, but Alexandra continues to win the support of thousands of fans. Especially for his huge blue eyes, one of the characteristics of the character of EL James in the famous erotic trilogy.

Like many other actors linked to the film adaptation of the success of EL James, Alexandra Daddario has not given a clear answer when asked if she would like to be the heroine of the novels. In accordance with WetpaintThe young actress has commented not to have read the books, although she has confessed that it is “very flattering” to be one of the favorites. However, he has talked about which would be his favorite actors to play the role of Christian Grey.

“I really like Alexander Skarsgard; also Matt Bomer. A lot, actually. There are a lot of great people out there, actors with a lot of talent.”

Alexandra should be a huge fan of Matt Bomer considering that she met him on the USA Network series White glove thief. However, the actor of The Vampire Diaries Ian Somerhalder seems the best placed and Alexander Skarsgard, from True blood, also monopolizes many of the votes. On the other hand, Daddario has defended Bomer from criticism by Bret Easton Ellis (American psycho), who said that he couldn’t be a Christian because he was gay in real life. According to her, Matt does a very compelling portrayal of a straight man in White Glove Thief.

Can you imagine Matt Bomer and Alexandra Daddario as Christian Gray and Anastasia Steele?

