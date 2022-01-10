Every celebrity loves the North Face packable puffer jacket

Fortunately, being stylish no longer means being cold. One of our great dilemmas when winter came around was choosing a coat. We had to find a trendy model that was easy to combine with the latest in street style. With the fever athleisure no wonder the fashionable coat is the down jacket. The return of the hits of the nineties has also favored that the designs that are most carried are the technical ones. The usual brands also prevail, such as The North Face, with a viral down jacket for several years. Before the ‘puffy jacket’ by The North Face more stylish all the famous The last Úrsula Corberó.

The actress who gives life to Tokyo in ‘La Casa de Papel’ (Madonna’s favorite character) has spent her Christmas holidays in the snow. So far it has taken the most desired down jacket in the outfits urban. She chose the pink pattern that favors him so much. With him she skied with her boyfriend Chino Darín. On her ‘ice-friendly’ journey, as she herself has baptized it, she met Valentino Rossi. They had a fan outburst and immortalized the moment with a selfie.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The same ideal pink puffer jacket with an ultra-fluffy retro silhouette is in which Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) trust to withstand the freezing temperatures of the Big Apple. Her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, It was paired with her with a men’s design from The North Face in mustard as they walked with their son through New York on December 25, 2021.

GTRES

GTRES

But the fever of this anti-cold down jacket it surpasses borders and calendars. For several seasons she has accompanied those who know the most about fashion in their street looks. Either pink, black, red or yellow, The North Face down jacket is coming to light again year after year and with more force each time. It is a ‘must’ of the closet. A smart and practical investment.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid … They are other ‘celebrities’ who do not resist their charms. Not to be included in the many fashion experts around the world who use it daily in their inspiring outfits.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The down jacket of the ‘celebs’

“Get it before it’s too late”, they warn on the website of The North Face. The down jacket of Úrsula Corberó, Emily Ratajkowki and others is a best-seller Of the brand.

It is breathable, it is made of Recycled material, its soft down thermal insulation provides warmth in cold weather and, best of all, it is foldable. It can be stored in its own pocket to travel with it lightly.

The North Face

The North Face

The North Face Nuptse Retro 1996 Women’s Jacket thenorthface.es € 300.00

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io