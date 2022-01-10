‘Encanto’ was not the only one: the actress with Colombian roots Rachel Zegler won a Golden Globe

FILE PHOTO: Rachel Zegler attends the premiere for the film “West Side Story” at El Capitan theater in Los Angeles, California, US December 7, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo

In recent hours, the list of the winners of the Golden Globe awards was known. The awards granted by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), chose the best of the last year on television and film themes from the United States and the world. Encanto, Disney’s animated film based in Colombia, became the winner of the category, ‘Best Animated Film ‘, however, was not the only quota of the country in the prestigious ceremony. Rachel Zegler, an actress with Colombian roots who captivated Steven Spielberg, also took home a statuette.

“Our industry has had and continues to have important discussions about how to properly represent its audience, and I really believe that our film did exactly that. I think I can speak for every amazing person involved in ‘West Side Story’ when I say that we appreciate the support and recognition we have received. Here is the hope that we continue to speak among ourselves for a significant change in a world that is constantly evolving, “commented the actress upon receiving her award.

Rachel zegler

The young woman, of a Colombian mother, was recognized by experts for being the Best actress in a comedy or musical, of the productions of recent months. It is important to remember that the singer was also part of West Side Story, a story that was reversed by the American film director behind classics like ET or Jurassic Park. The woman was selected amid thousands and thousands of auditions that came to the hands of the filmmaker and his team. It was his ability to sing that convinced Spielberg, as he himself mentioned in an interview with Noticias Caracol.

“I watched Rachel’s singing audition on the first day we started casting, and I couldn’t believe that this beautiful 17-year-old singer, of Colombian blood, had it in her power (the role of Maria). I couldn’t believe she sang so well “In total, he explained, some 30,000 videos arrived with auditions of young people who wanted to have the same opportunity. Spielberg’s tape, in addition to the recognition on Rachel, she managed to win the award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’, thanks to Ariana DeBoss, and even won in the category ‘Best film (comedy or musical)’.

Rachel zegler

“The movie is a symbol of what happens when hatred runs rampant, without conversation and without the intention of finding a middle ground. Our movie is also very much about love and joy (…) When I got the part, as Steven said, we knew that the comparison was imminent, It was inevitable. Being the first Latina to play the role on screen, there was nothing to learn from that original version. This was already a Maria completely different from the one anyone had ever seen before “Rachel said in an interview with La FM.

The auditions were advanced in the year of 2018, in January. The conditions to participate were to be Latin American, therefore, the characters of María, Tony, and Bernardo were sought. According to the newspaper El Informador, the original version of the production was criticized for the appearance of actors who, in their entirety, were white. In fact, some of them were made up to make their skin look darker, a situation that the filmmaker currently wanted to avoid at all costs.

In the story of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and María (Rachel Zegler) they fall in love, however, they are two young people who belong to two ethnic communities in conflict in New York. “I am very happy to have assembled a cast that reflects the impressive wealth of talent in the US Hispanic community.”Spielberg told the Deadline portal.

FILE PHOTO: Rachel Zegler attends the premiere for the film “West Side Story” at El Capitan theater in Los Angeles, California, US December 7, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo

In an interview with Uribe Dj, for La X, the film director assured that he did not want to sound pretentious, and that he had not made the film as ‘a quick cure’ for any current social problem, however, he detailed that he feels that the messages that the tape sent to the community in 1957 are more applicable today, as they have become more acute. “They are not less”, detailed the filmmaker who also assured that society is divided.

Interestingly, it is to remember that Rachel was the victim of racist attacks after being chosen to be the new Snow White. “They are a group of faceless people that you will never meet in your real life. They will never have the nerve to come up to you and tell you: ‘You are not white enough to play Snow White’, I have a responsibility to young people in the future, who can say: ‘This Latina could play Snow White, I can do anything ‘”, He said.

Rachel Zegler is the daughter of a Pole and a Colombian. Before rising to international fame, he was finishing his high school studies in his native New Jersey.

More Colombians participated in the film. It is worth noting that Kali Uchis, a singer of national origin, was in charge of giving life to the song ‘Another Day un America’, by the hand of her colleague Ozuna. Kali Uchis and Ozuna’s song is a remake of the original called ‘America’, performed by Rita Moreno, who gave life to ‘Anita’ in the 1957 film, the same one that was now adapted by Spielberg. Ozuna and Kali Uchis modified the lyrics, however they keep their style.

The American, of Colombian origin, sings: “Everything changed in America / Except nothing changed in America / Do you want to tell me what America is? / But who do you think built America?”. The new version has retouching of rhythms typical of R&B and pop.

Kali Uchis and Ozuna

Among Colombians, the name of David Granados also stands out. The young man had the honor, as he said in a press release distributed by his team, of working with the classic American director.

“On the set of West Side Story everything was like a dream, to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who spoke my name in Spanish every time, appreciated my accent and allowed me to proudly represent my origin, it is something that surpasses all previous teaching. Listening to Rita Moreno give notes, seeing her presence on the set where she received her Oscar award with the 1961 version are things that inspire ”, he highlighted.

David is from Bogotá, but resides in the United States. The artist studied acting in secret, because, really, he was advancing his career in Industrial Engineering in the capital of the country. With the support of his mother and sister, and keeping his father’s secret, David grew in his knowledge of the performing arts.

Granados left the country to try his luck in Hollywood. Supported by Marilyn Agency in New York, ventured mainly as a model in the North American country. This, in a way, led him to open different doors in the competitive industry. Every week, the Bogotano parades for designer houses of the stature of Alexander Wang, Public School, Telfar, Desigual, Idol Jose and Yirko Sirivich.

David granados

Keep reading:

Pride! ‘Encanto’ wins the Golden Globe for best animated film

‘I am Betty, the ugly’: for this reason its sequel ‘Ecomoda’ is not on Netflix