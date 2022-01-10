Emmanuel Gutiérrez and Mauro Zaleta made their debut in Liga MX in the triumph of Cruz Azul. Both come from the basic cement forces.

Day 1 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament was a tremendously successful one for Cruz Azul. The Celestes defeated the Xolos de Tijuana 2-0, in a match that was played at the Azteca stadium. Carlos Rodríguez (43 minutes) and Rafael Baca (66 ‘), with a great goal, were the scorers.

The cement team had 12 casualties for this championship, and for this match another three absent players were added: Santiago Giménez and Luis Ángel Mendoza, after testing positive for covid-19, and Guillermo Fernández, due to injury. That was the reason that caused Juan Reynoso to summon several homegrown players to the meeting.

Edgar Emmanuel Gutiérrez entered the field in the 75th minute exchange for Bryan Angulo, with the number 207 on his back. At 88 ‘, replacing Rafael Baca, and with 204, Mauro Zaleta debuted in the first team by Cruz Azul. Neither of them traveled to the preseason in Cancun, but today they made their debut.

Juan Reynoso, at a press conference, was very happy for his youth, who played in the blue U-20 last season. “Satisfied with their effort, they come from playing a U-20 final and in that generation we want to give life to the quarry and then perhaps it will be more complex, but we will integrate them “he declared.

Zaleta had a training process in Chivas until 2019. Between 2020 and 2021 he played for Tuxpan FC, Papanes de Papantla and Poza Rica, and in the second half of last year he arrived at Cruz Azul. Emma, ​​for her part, played until the end of 2020 in the Atlas, and throughout 2021 he defended the cement jersey.