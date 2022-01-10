Emma Watson teaches us how to use the Bob balayage haircut to slim the face

Emma Watson gives us a fashion lesson that has already stolen thousands of hearts, as the ‘Harry Potter’ star has stood out for her good taste in dressing, in addition to her elegant style and this time she modeled a Bob balayage haircut that announces that this mane will be very popular in the coming months.

Do you want a makeover? Here we show you which haircut does look good, because one of our beauty gurus has already opted for it, so take note that mini hair you should use in 2022 to look very trendy, as well as sophisticated. We love how flattering it is!

Emma Watson wears the Bob balayage haircut

The protagonist of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was captured, some time ago, with a hair slightly above her shoulders, curled and with a blonde gradient (from medium to ends) that blends caramel colors, in addition to ash. Look that gives luminosity to your skin and movement in your hair.

Watson complemented her beauty look with earth-toned shadows, well-defined eyebrows and an intense red lipstick that stood out with the colors of her hair.

Photo: Pinterest

What is Bob balayage haircut?

As its name refers, it is the fusion of two of the trends in hair; the bob + balayage. This combo gives the best of the famous mini hair, in addition to the medium-to-length French technique highlights. Street style has become popular and dominated since early 2021.

We are surprised by how good it looks, as well as how versatile it is to use it on any type of hair or face. You, would you try this look on your hair?