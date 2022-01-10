Emma Watson: learn about the university career that the actress studied

Emma Watson She rose to world fame with “Harry Potter”, where from a young age she began to make it clear that she had great acting talent. Now 20 years after her acting debut, the Brit is also a 31-year-old English model and activist. But this time we are going to do a relationship between your character in the magical world and real life, since we are going to remember how far his studies went despite having to combine them with his career on the big screen.

‘Hermione’ was a young human who did her best to enter the wizarding world, once accepted at Hogwarts, she showed that she was one of the best students of her generation, a situation that helped Potter to resolve some conflicts that he faced during the plot of the films. Now it’s time to see if all that he represented in the magical world also led to real life.

The reality is that said gift and love for books was a reality, since not only did he study while he was on the recording sets, but he also did it. in real life to be able to finish his basic studies and later do a bachelor’s degree.

His studies

Watson finished a career in English Literature at Brown University. He got his title in 2014, when he was just 24 years old. This situation was one of his greatest achievements and he would celebrate it with everything, as many told him that it would be almost impossible for him to achieve it.

It must be recognized that the actress turned down some important offers in her career to finish her studies at Brown. But every sacrifice has a great reward, since ‘Hermione’ ended up being selected by Oxford to be part of the teaching staff.

Now it only remains to enjoy all his achievements and participation in the world of cinema; as well as on the activist issue, where she is deeply involved in the feminist struggle. His last participation was in the special 20 years of Harry Potter for HBO Max, where they remembered some beautiful moments during the recording of the different filming.

