Elon Musk and NASA go after “Psyche 16,” an asteroid worth more than the global economy

It is considered that “Psyche 16” could be a planet that failed to form and would be composed of iron, nickel, platinum and gold, metals that make this celestial body an attractive discovery, also nicknamed “The Golden Asteroid” .



January 09, 2022 11:30 a.m.

UNITED STATES.- It seems like science fiction; But, the discovery of a celestial body in 1852, which measures more than 220 kilometers in diameter, has become an object of desire for scientists and various governments in the world, because in in recent years its value is higher than the entire global economy.

The asteroid, dubbed “Psyche 16” It is about 370 million kilometers in diameter and according to the information on it, both the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the billionaire Elon musk, together with his company Space X plan a mission to explore the astro in 2022.

The objective of doing this interspace exploration is to reach the celestial body due to its high economic value, since according to research, the celestial body is immersed within the asteroid belt of Mars and Jupiter, and it is mentioned that it is made up of metals and it is thought that it was part of a planet that could not be consolidated.

Considering that the center of the Earth is made up of heavy metals, the same logic applies in the case of the asteroid, which could be the center of the planet that did not form, so it could be made entirely of iron and nickel; and, in addition, it could contain platinum and gold, metals that make this celestial body an attractive discovery.

Taking into account that The latest estimate of the global economy would be around 142 trillion dollars, the value of “Psyche 16” would be above the entire global economy: about 70 thousand times higher. For this reason, he was given the nickname of “Golden asteroid ”.