Effective Medications To Help You Lose Weight According To Study

The researchers indicate that this would be effective with changes in habits and healthy life.

After a systematic review of all the drugs available for the treatment of overweight and obesity, phentermine-topiramate, followed by glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, would be the most effective drugs to help in the weight loss process.

“Clinicians and adults who might need weight-loss medications could weigh the benefits and harms and make a shared decision based on their values ​​and preferences,” said study lead author Dr. Sheyu Li, associate professor. of endocrinology and metabolism at Sichuan University in Chengdu, China.

In total, the researchers examined data from 143 clinical trials, with a total of 49,801 participants, which evaluated the proportion of patients who achieved a weight reduction of at least 5% with different medications compared to interventions in the style of life.

“Phentermine-topiramate and GLP-1 receptor agonists showed the best effects for weight loss, but that doesn’t mean that most people should use it without considering its individualized context,” explained Dr. Li in her post in The Lancet.

The certainty of the evidence varied between studies and for the different drugs included in the analysis. The highest level of certainty was for mean weight change from baseline and the odds of achieving a 5% or 10% weight reduction with phentermine-topiramate, GLP-1 receptor agonists as a class, and semaglutide.

A limitation of the study is the lack of data grouping of individual patients, the authors note, and another is the wide variation in the characteristics of the study population and the duration of the study. tracking for endpoints weight loss.

Although the aim of the study was to evaluate the effectiveness of the medication, lifestyle interventions still play a key role in weight management, Dr. Li said.

“One should never recommend a weight loss drug before recommending one style modification strategy solid, practical life, “said Dr. Li.” Meanwhile, for people with extremely severe obesity, bariatric surgery may be a life-saving option that takes precedence over medication. “

These are some of the published results:

When the researchers examined three GLP-1 receptor agonists separately, they found the highest probability of a weight reduction of 5% or more relative to interventions in the lifestyle with semaglutide (OR 9.82), followed by liraglutide (OR 4.91) and exenatide (OR 2.86).

Compared with lifestyle interventions, participants were also significantly more likely to experience weight loss of at least 10% with semaglutide (OR 13.32), followed by phentermine-topiramate (OR 9.74 ) and naltrexone-bupropion (OR 5.19).

The mean weight change from baseline was greater with semaglutide (-11.41%), followed by phentermine-topiramate (-7.97%), liraglutide (-4.68%) and naltrexone-bupropion (-4.11 %).

The odds of discontinuation due to adverse events were higher with naltrexone-bupropion (OR 2.69), liraglutide (OR 2.45), and phentermine-topiramate (OR 2.40).

Source consulted here.