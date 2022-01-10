Ed Sheeran to go on tour in an electric van

Ed Sheeran plans to leave the least negative impact on the planet and thus avoid enhancing the carbon footprint. The start of the new tour, Mathematics, is just around the corner, but the Brit already knows how he will do it: in an electric van! Ed Sheeran will travel through European geography with his wife and daughter aboard a camper van, from the Volkswagen brand.

Just a few days ago, the artist had promised to buy land in the United Kingdom with the sole intention of planting trees and thus compensating the environment for the amount of carbon dioxide that he will generate with his travels. But the British did not want to stop with only this proposal and has added electric transport to his campaign.

Speaking to Willie Geist at Today’s Sunday Sitdown, the person in charge of Shivers has made his ambitions very clear, which happen to be “as electric as possible“In relation to his touring plans and added:” I am talking to VW about an electric caravan “,” I want to travel to all the shows in the most electric way possible. The baby is coming with me on tour. “

The star’s first concert at her next will be on April 23 at Croke Park in Dublin, and it could continue beyond the final concert planned in Frankfurt on September 25.