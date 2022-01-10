Dwayne Johnson’s Forgotten Comic Strip Movie Finds New Life Streaming

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 3: Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Red Notice” at LA LIVE on November 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson has two superhero movies hitting theaters this summer, with his voice role as Krypto the Superdog in DC Super Pet League landing two months before playing the titular antihero in Black adamBut it’s easy to forget that it won’t mark your first flirtation with the comic book genre.

by Brett Ratner Hercules It wasn’t based on Steve Moore’s limited series alone The Thracian WarsBut it was also a passion of Johnson’s project, with the star admitting that he had always dreamed of playing the mythological hero in a blockbuster feature film.

He certainly got his wish, even if the movie as a whole was perfectly acceptable, if little else. A box office gross of $ 244 million with a budget of $ 115 million, a Rotten Tomatoes score of 58%, and a user rating of 42% is fine, which clearly assumes how relentlessly average Hercules is.

It’s not horrible, but it’s not a classic, and you’re probably left wondering most of all why the protagonist wears armor so small, that he looks ridiculously dressed in Johnson’s burly body. It’s a million miles away from being one of Johnson’s best vehicles, but the transmission has done well. according to FlixPatrol, Hercules has cracked HBO Max’s most-watched list, with subscribers clamoring for some historic action.