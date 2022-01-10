Dwayne Johnson teaches his more homely side with his two young daughters

Family time is the one that is most enjoyed, and he knows it well Dwayne johnson. So she has shared some pictures of her little daughters having a nice family time after their post-Christmas hangover.

Despite his busy schedule, Dwayne Johnson fulfills his obligations and is a committed father to his family. It is clear that the family is the most important thing for him, whether with Toretto and company or in real life. La Roca always shows curiosities about his daily life at home, especially with his daughters.

In his social media profiles, not everything is published on how to strengthen the muscles, and the actor has made it known again his most tender side.

Recently, the future Black Adam He has posted on his Instagram account how he entertains his young daughters.

“Dad has prepared Sunday breakfast for the two tornadoes that quickly turned into seeing the ‘evil pond monsters’ who apparently live in ponds behind children’s houses on YouTube, “the actor wrote in reference to a series of YouTube videos intended for children about a harmless monster.

“Jazzy (dressed as a unicorn) tries to evaluate how to track these pond creatures with strategy and stealth. While Tia (red superhero costume) changed that energy to … ‘Dear pond monster, if you approach my family, it is better that you send your soul to heaven ‘”, La Roca continued, describing the situation. “Enjoy Sunday with your families”

Dwayne Johnson has three daughters fruit of two different relationships. Simone, the eldest, is the daughter of the actor and Dany Garcia, while Jasmine and Tiana are the daughters of Lauren Hashian, a La Roca couple since 2019.

