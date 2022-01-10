Dwayne Johnson brings out his most supportive side and delivers his custom truck to …

A fan who showed up to see Dwayne’s latest movie ‘The Rock’ Johnson had the biggest impact of his life, first when he met the star and then when the wrestler-turned-actor handed him the keys to his personal truck.

Johnson knew he would invite viewers to a meet and greet, as well as free popcorn and ice cream at the stalls, but he also did some research on the attendees, and it was Rodriguez’s big heart that caught his eye.

“The story of Oscar Rodríguez moved me”Johnson wrote on his Instagram, explaining the gift, which was enough to make Rodriguez cry.

Rodriguez, a Navy veteran, personal trainer and sole caregiver for his 75-year-old mother, is also a leader of a local church group and runs a charity to help victims of domestic violence.

“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the movie Red Notice ”, wrote Johnson. “So we contacted Porsche, but they said no.”.

Meet the highest paid actor in Hollywood on any occasion it is cause for emotion. The Rock has a reputation for being extremely positive, motivating, and prone to bouts of goodness.

After calling Rodriquez from the theater seats to introduce him and share his story, he took the man to the parking lot and handed him a card that read, “Thank you for your service brother, enjoy your new truck.”

“And now I can find out how I’m going to get home.”he joked Johnson after your good deed. “Because I don’t have my transportation.”