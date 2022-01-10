Draw 3533 Melate Revancha and Revanchita, Sunday, January 9

LIVE | The Melate Draw 3533 will be drawn on Sunday, January 9. Once this National Lottery game is over, all the results and numbers that fell will be displayed.

Results HERE! The winning numbers are already published AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

From the 9:00 p.m. CDMX Draw No. 3533 will be held on Sunday, January 9.

The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The steering wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecasts website.

Results of Draw No. 3533 of Melate Revancha and Revanchita

This raffle will take place from 9:00 p.m. CDMX time. All results and winners will be published HERE as soon as the draw ends.

Melate: what are the days and times of the National Lottery draws

The Melate takes place every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 p.m. CDMX.

How to play and where to bet on the National Lottery Melate?

Participating in the Melate draw is very simple, you just have to choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The shuttlecock has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations.

All players who hit at least 2 numbers in their play will be awarded a prize, the more numbers you have, the higher the prize.

To play Revancha or Revanchita you will only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

Melate prices: how much does it cost to play the National Lottery

How to see the Historical Melate ONLINE with all the draws?

