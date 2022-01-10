Dr. Strange 2, Thor 4 and Black Panther premiere on Disney Plus When? – Connoisseurs.com

Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor 4: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, are the three great releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe announced for this 2022. The second film of the Supreme Sorcerer, the fourth of the God of Trueno, and the second of Black Phanter, will first hit theaters in May, July and November respectively and then on streaming. When do Dr. Strange 2, Thor 4 and Black Panther release in Disney plus?

“Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness”

The second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe about the Supreme Sorcerer is directed by Sam Raimi, who returns to the direction of superhero cinema after his passage with the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Now with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen as protagonists, in a film that from its title proposes a journey through madness and will be released in theaters on May 5.

After the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) and the first season of the series “Loki (2021), Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version. Strange, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.

Strange seems then, that he will face a dark variant of himself, or an entity with the same aspect, being the great villain. This new Sorcerer Supreme story was described as much darker than previous ones in the MCU, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that while the movie will not be a horror movie, “it will be a great MCU movie with sequences terrifying ”.

As the official trailer reveals, Strange, having helped the friendly Spider-Man in “No Way Home” with a final spell, to make his entire universe forget that he is Peter Parker, opened a door to the multiverse and Nothing was reversed as such and despite the sacrifice of the young arachnid hero, he will have a lot of work ahead of him to stop a catastrophe that threatens to destroy the universe as we know it.

This is how the protagonist goes in search of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who was secluded in a house away from everything after having taken control of Westview and, during this process, losing Vision and his children by giving up on going ahead with a reality created by itself. Seeing Stephen, Wanda thought he was coming to question her about what happened earlier, but in reality, she just needed his help.

Then, the surprise appearance of the malevolent version of Doctor Strange is observed, one very similar to the one seen in the animated series What If …? Who wears a long beard and an extremely dark look. From what is understood, this will be the new antagonist of “Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness”, although it is not ruled out that more enemies appear on the way.

When does “Doctor Strange 2” premiere on Disney Plus?

“Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness” will hit theaters on May 6. It should be remembered that Disney indicated that it plans to release its films on Disney Plus 45 days after they debut in theaters. Therefore, the film would arrive on the platform between June 15 and 22 of this year.

“Thor 4: Love and Thunder”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe presents the fourth installment focused on the God of Thunder, which will feature Lady Thor as a companion, a character played by Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi (“Jo Jo Rabitt”) is returning to direct Chris Hemsworth after “Thor: Ragnarok” in the new film that hits theaters on July 7.

So far, details on “Thor: Love and Thunder” are scant, but the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyria, Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the Butcher and Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy as cameos have been confirmed. specials.

Everything indicates that this is possibly the last adventure of the God of Thunder, since Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the female version of Thor in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It looks like Thor will be sporting different looks in Love and Thunder. After the photos from the filming set that showed the God of Thunder in eighties clothes, and the confirmed return of the “fat Thor” from Endgame, a video revealed that the iconic blond hair of the Asgardian is back, after his haircut in Ragnarok .

With the release of this movie, Thor will become the first MCU figure to get four solo movies, as while there will be a Captain America 4, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is picking up the shield instead of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. .

When does “Thor 4” premiere on Disney Plus?

“Thor 4: Love and Thunder” will arrive in theaters on July 7 and to see it on the Disney Plus platform, you will have to wait at least 45 days. That is the time established by Disney, which must pass from its premiere in theaters and the arrival of streaming. Therefore, the fourth Thor movie will premiere between August 17 and 24 of this year.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

While in the Marvel Cinematic Universe there are still many doubts in relation to Black Panther, since the mantle will be empty until it will be Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, who will assume the role. In the middle, comments from the production acknowledging that there will be no other casting to replace the late Chadwick Boseman.

The tragic death of Boseman, who played the title role of T’Challa in the first Black Panther movie, left fans wondering how Marvel Studios will address the loss of its leading man. It later emerged that Shuri from Letitia Wright, T’Challa’s younger sister, would take the helm.

Filming on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was put on hiatus in November due to an injury to Letitia Wright. At the time, his injuries were thought to be minor. However, it was later reported that he suffered a fractured shoulder and a concussion during a barely detailed incident.

Making a sequel without T’Challa after Chadwick Boseman’s death was going to be tough. What better name for the second part than ‘Wakanda Forever’? According to Kevin Feige, it will be a movie that Boseman would be proud of.

Its premiere is scheduled for November 11 this year. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and will star Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne.

When does “Black Panther 2” premiere on Disney Plus?

The equation is the same as in the previous cases: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will premiere in theaters on November 11 and to see it on the Disney Plus platform, you will also have to wait at least 45 days. Therefore, “Black Panther 2” will be streaming between December 15-22, 2022.