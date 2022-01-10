‘Don’t Look Up’: Jennifer Lawrence Has An Alter Ego When She’s Drunk And Here We Present It – Movie News

Jennifer Lawrence transforms into someone totally different when she has a certain drink, to the extent that her friends have named her drunken alter ego.

Jennifer Lawrence is a renowned actress who has been awarded and praised for her level of acting in more than one movie. Among his greatest works is Mother, The games of destiny, obviously the saga of The Hunger Games and more recently Don’t look above from Netflix. Coupled with all the roles she’s played, and how multifaceted she can beShe has a character that appears every time she gets drunk, and changes so much that even her friends have named this alter ego.

Regardless of all the talent he may have, Lawrence, like any celebrity, is still a human being who likes to party and get drunk from time to time. Apparently he drinks anything from vodka to tequila, but in an interview with Ellen Degeneres It came to light that especially with rum it transforms completely. This character who appears when she drinks too much pirate drink, her friends have named her Gail.

What’s so unique about Gail? Well, unlike Jennifer, who describes herself as a decent and quiet person, Gail likes to live life to the extreme and get to the point of jumping into the water full of sharks, you know, just for fun. In addition, Ellen demonstrated with a forum that even her features change, to the point that a sober Lawrence cannot replicate her gestures.

Jennifer Lawrence and her drunken alter ego.



Another characteristic of Gail is that she is an alpha male who brings out her more masculine and intrepid side, And although the Oscar winner herself confessed that even her friends reach a point where they believe that Gail’s attitude is excessive, his drunken alter ego has a big heart.

Surely many can feel identified with the drunkenness of Jennifer Lawrence, who by the way, made it clear that she only drinks rum when she’s on vacation. And she’s not the first star to have evidence that she was drunk. During the release of her album ‘Lover’, Taylor Swift was a trend for drunkenly singing one of her songs. And sure, many mortals also understand what they have been through, after all there is the meme that says “My drunk self does not define who I am.”