“Don’t look up”: a movie to watch with our children

Sick, in the middle of Christmas, I spent time with Netflix. The movie “Don’t Look Up” attracted my attention, especially because of its actors: a Leonardo di Capio with 30 pounds more, and my favorite, Meryl Streep. It is not common today to see something that makes you think, and that contributes to a society that is crazier every day.

It begins by denouncing the chaos of the politicians. Something that we are already tired of suffering, complaining or contemplating, but it deteriorates before our eyes. Here they reach the climax. Faced with a discovery, a doctoral student in Astronomy and her professor reach the president of the United States. To this, for a change, she is only interested in money, staying in the position and taking care of her image, which, thanks to her behavior, is on the floor.

According to the discovery, an asteroid will impact Earth and totally destroy the planet. They communicate with the other scientists and they all confirm that there are only six months left until the Earth disappears. However, for politicians, the only important thing is not to tell the truth to the public, that the situation does not affect the party in the next elections.

The student cannot understand that the population is being deceived and that, faced with something so serious, the life of those who inhabit the planet is being played with. With her cheap policy, the president does not speak the truth to the population. And worst of all, he asks the scientists not to talk about it.

They show a hypersexualized society, surrounded by rude “artists”, uneducated, and obsessed with the number of followers in networks, willing to do whatever it takes to go viral.

They then try to go to the press. In a television program, the hosts are amazed at the clarity and sincerity of the scientists, while trying to “soften” the news. Here they expose the chaos in the networks: the important thing is the followers, the supposed “influencers” who are often ignorant with many followers, perhaps more ignorant than them.

Actually, the film is a strong criticism of our politicians, and some media and institutions. But, also, to supposed businessmen, for the atrocities they do to earn money, even if it means that the Earth disappears.

I laughed a lot. It’s really clever to poke fun at all those phonies who supposedly work for the good of society. Try watching the movie with your children, and then ask what they think.

If you raise them well, you will enjoy the conversation, but if you did not teach them to think and value what is fundamental for everyone to live in peace, you may need something for the headache. Still, be sure to watch it, it’s a great way to check “where we’re going.”

