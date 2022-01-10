Dolphins announce surprise dismissal of head coach Brian Flores

Miami announced through a statement that the coach was fired after three seasons in the franchise

MIAMI – The Miami dolphins they fired the head coach Brian Flores After three seasons with the franchise, the team announced Monday morning, just 12 hours after he led the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.

General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. Next season will be Grier’s next as team manager.

Brian Flores spent three seasons in charge of the Miami Dolphins. Getty Images

The decision was made by the owner of the Dolphins, Stephen Ross, who issued a statement giving an explanation.

“I made the decision today to part ways with Brian flowersRoss stated. Miami Dolphins. I think we have a young and talented squad and we have a chance to be much better in 2022.

“I want to thank Brian for his hard work and I wish him all the best in his future.”

Despite speculation that Ross was interested in hiring Jim Harbaugh as a coach, the Dolphins They are not targeting the Michigan coach, sources told Darlington.

Now it is expected that flowers be one of the main candidates to be considered as head coach elsewhere during the next hiring cycle, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It was expected that Miami compete for the AFC East title in 2021 after finishing 10-6 and missing the playoffs in 2020. Instead, the team started the season 1-7 with a seven-game losing streak to put themselves in a hole. from which no other team in NFL history has returned. But nevertheless, Miami responded to the seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak, becoming the first team in NFL history to do both in the same season.

Brian Flores was 4-2 against Bill Belichick in his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Getty Images

However, the highest point of that winning streak was suddenly stopped when the Dolphins they were beaten by the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 out of playoff contention for the fifth consecutive season.

flowers it was just the fourth head coach in franchise history to record two winning seasons in his first three years with the team and finished his stint 4-2 against his former boss, Bill Belichick, the best of any coach against him during Belichick’s stint with the Patriots. He ends his stay with a 24-25 record in three seasons.