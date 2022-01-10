Does Cristiano Ronaldo play? confirmed lineups for Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United and Aston Villa will meet this Monday at Old Trafford for a ticket to the 16th finals of the FA Cup.

For the 32nd of the FA Cup, one of the most traditional competitions in English football, with 150 years of history, Manchester United will receive at Old Trafford Aston Villa. Both clubs will meet again on Saturday in the framework of the Premier league.

In their last engagement, those commanded by Steven Gerrard they fell 2-1 on their visit to Brentford and they want to stomp in the national cup. The Red Devils lost by the slightest to Wolverhampton, also in the league, starting 2022 on the left foot.

The prize for the winner of the crossing in the duel this Monday is the passage to the 16th of the competition. In that instance you already wait Middlesbrough, of the English second division, which eliminated on Saturday Mansfield away with an agonizing goal in the fifth minute of addition.

THE CONFIRMED ALIGNMENTS

The set led by Ralf rangnick He will not have Cristiano Ronaldo, due to a muscle problem. A) Yes, United would form: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; and EdinsonCavani.

Those of Gerrard They seek to lift in the season and add a competition to fight for a title. This Monday they would go out with: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Ings, Watkins.