Distribution of points between Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid

High-flying match to end the Sunday day in the highest category of the beautiful game at the national level. On the one hand, we find a Villarreal who can boast of having reached the knockout stages of the Champions League (they will face Juventus in Turin). In the other corner of the ring, a Atlético de Madrid You want to clearly improve your benefits in the second tranche of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Follow after this announcement

Unai Emery and Diego Pablo Simeone would have to face numerous casualties both due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic. The people of Castellón would have Gerard Moreno as an offensive reference, being well supported by Alberto Moreno and Moi Gómez. All this, in addition, without neglecting Dani Parejo, Étienne Capoue and Manu Trigueros in the engine room. Regarding the rojiblancos, would go out with Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, Ángel Correa and Matheus Cunha in their attack.

Marcos Llorente, with the inestimable support of Carrasco, would anticipate his opponent to win the position. And the goal of the day (maybe from the League) would arrive with Correa, who he would steal Parejo’s wallet and surprise Gerónimo Rulli with a work of art (0 – 1). The Villarreal replica would take place with a shipment from Moi, although Alberto Moreno would run into the wood after the goal from Angel’s midfield.

The goal of the season is from Ángel Correa

For its part, Pervis Estupiñán would not be able to benefit from the rejection of the previous action. Likewise, a superb intervention by Rulli to Cunha cannot be ignored, following an exquisite technical gesture by Rodrigo De Paul. Later, the braid would have a lot of prominence when invalidating a Correa target for illegal position. Shortly after, would decree a maximum penalty for the hand of Lemar.

Jan Oblak would save the launch executed by Gerard, even if Parejo would send the leather to the bottom of the tights In second instance. Nevertheless, the goal would not shine on the electronic because the ex of Valencia and Getafe would use the arm to cushion the leather. Anyway, the Yellow Submarine I would not lose face to commitment, leveling forces through Pau Torres (eleven).

The Atleti does not give with the key in League

An action, that of the international’s goal with Spain, in which Oblak would not be exactly right. Manu Trigueros was able to culminate the momentary comeback of the current Europa League champion, while Estupiñán was causing Carrasco a lot of problems. After the restart, Alberto Moreno would sign the 2 – 1 for resignation of the Cholo. A technician who, incidentally, would respond with a system change.

And Simeone’s tactic would work perfectly, given that Atleti would begin to considerably improve their image compared to the opening minutes. Rulli would be providential to stop Correa, although was hampered to repel the subsequent blow from Geoffrey Kondogbia (2 – 2). The match remained a give and take, but Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid would have to settle for a draw. The visitors would conclude the bid outnumbered by the expulsion of Kondogbia.

Kondogbia scores his first goal with Atleti and he does it in a VITAL moment

Tie at 2. # LaCasaDelFfootball pic.twitter.com/ga6A079Vik – Football in Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) January 9, 2022

This is the First Division classification

This is the classification of top scorers in the First Division