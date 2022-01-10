Dazzling! Sofía Vergara stuns everyone with an elegant ‘casual’ outfit

In her Instagram stories, Latin star Sofía Vergara once again showed all her style and panache wearing a “casual Friday” outfit. The Modern Family actress classically turned the opportunity to dress comfortably into a moment of glitzy style.

The 49-year-old actress shared another of her mirror selfies, showing off a set of neutral hues that she used to start the weekend off right. In the instant, she is seen wearing a white printed T-shirt from Dolce and Gabbana and a pair of cream pants under an ecru faux fur coat from Heartloom. She accessorized with a quilted double flap bag from Chanel, along with a pair of white and gold Dior sneakers.

