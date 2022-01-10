Dazzling! Sofía Vergara stuns everyone with an elegant ‘casual’ outfit

In her Instagram stories, Latin star Sofía Vergara once again showed all her style and panache wearing a “casual Friday” outfit. The Modern Family actress classically turned the opportunity to dress comfortably into a moment of glitzy style.

The 49-year-old actress shared another of her mirror selfies, showing off a set of neutral hues that she used to start the weekend off right. In the instant, she is seen wearing a white printed T-shirt from Dolce and Gabbana and a pair of cream pants under an ecru faux fur coat from Heartloom. She accessorized with a quilted double flap bag from Chanel, along with a pair of white and gold Dior sneakers.

Above the photo, Vergara tagged the designers of her various clothing items, while simply writing: “Casual Friday.”

SOFÍA VERGARA / INSTAGRAM

But this wasn’t the only glimpse we got of Vergara’s cozy outfit.

After her selfie, the America’s Got Talent judge shared a video of herself trying out a new piece of furniture. In the comic clip, Vergara tries to balance herself on a transparent, inflatable, bean bag chair. She is seen rolling and almost fell over at one point. She captioned the video, “New Furniture,” with a laughing face emoji.

SOFÍA VERGARA / INSTAGRAM

While the video gave us another look at the star’s casual wear, we also got a peek inside her beautiful home, with a view of her spacious backyard through the back doors and a shot of one of her tables. he has a bouquet of white flowers. sitting on it, along with photo frames and art books.