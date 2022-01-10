Cruz Azul seeks to sign Paraguayan striker Robert Morales

Mexico. A new option to reinforce the Blue Cross opens up and is the Paraguayan player Robert Morales, a 22-year-old forward who plays for the team of Cerro Porteño.

The player formed in the lower ranks of the Olimpia team would arrive to take the place of Uruguayan Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez, after the signing of the Argentine far right has been complicated Cristian Pavon, Boca Juniors player.

Robert Morales He has been a Cerro Porteño player since 2020 where he has participated in 44 games in the Paraguayan league, scoring 16 goals so far, including a touchdown in the Copa Libertadores, and has four assists to his credit.

“They have not passed me the proposal, only the interest. But this week everything is defined “, declared the representative of Robert Morales, which also represents the interests of the cement defenseman Juan Escobar who will travel to Mexico City in these next few days.

The young Guaraní soccer star is coveted by Brazilian soccer teams and Cerro Porteño himself is not totally determined to get rid of the attacker, which is why he has a clause of two million dollars, a value that would give him 50 percent of the pass. to Blue Cross.

Another member of the Barça squad is in the possible reinforcements of “The Machine” for this season is Alexis Duarte, the main candidate to take a position in the central defense of the cement producers.

Negotiations could be facilitated if they arrived in a package for the squad led by the Peruvian Juan Reynoso.

Cruz Azul makes its debut with victory in the Clausura 2022

Blue Cross He made his debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a 2-0 win against the Xolos de Tijuana.

The goals for “

Machine

Carlos Rodríguez was scored at minute 43 and Rafael Baca at 66 ‘, the latter with a great shot from outside the large area leaving goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco without a chance.