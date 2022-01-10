Critical medicine specialist warns that misuse of face masks encourages infections – Gaceta de Tamaulipas

By José Gregorio Aguilar

Cd. Victoria, Tamaulipas.- It seems something harmless or unimportant, but the fact of not using the mask correctly can contribute to the increase in Covid-19 infections, warned the president of the College of Physicians in Tamaulipas

Dr. Jorge Rosendo Sánchez Medina said that given the possibility that the pandemic further increases its transmission in the coming days, it is necessary that the mask, as an auxiliary instrument in the prevention of respiratory diseases such as Covid-19, be used correctly so that people who have the virus do not infect others.

“I see that, among the adults, the majority do not know how to use the mask well, because they use it under the nose, in most cases, and from that to nothing is the same; they don’t use it correctly ”.

“When the distance is broken or in a non-ventilated place and talking very closely for more than 10 or 15 minutes, obviously the wrong mask does not protect you at all.”

Likewise, he pointed out that to the extent that boys and girls are properly protected and the classrooms sanitized and with the appropriate protocol, it contributes to having healthy school environments.

He commented that it is important to teach children to use the mask properly and to raise awareness so that it becomes a habit.

“In other countries they already have it as a habit, like when one gets in the car and automatically, without thinking, puts on the seat belt.”