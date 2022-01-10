Cristian Pavón has already reported with Boca Juniors and negotiations will resume in Cruz Azul

Cristian Pavón overcame the contagion of coronavirus and already reported to the Boca Juniors preseason, so this week the negotiation in Cruz Azul would resume.

The news came from Argentina about the footballer who caused great illusion in the surroundings of Cruz Azul: Cristian Pavón, here in the cement hobby eagerly awaits with open arms as reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 Tournament and that, if it were to materialize, it would be one of the ‘bomb’ signings of this transfer market in Liga MX.

And it is that, although it seemed that the negotiations between The Machine and Boca Juniors they had cooled down by the possible forward transfer, reality just know they slowed down because the ‘Kichén’ was one of those infected with coronavirus in the Argentine team, for what was isolated for the past week.

Nevertheless, Cristian Pavón left the coronavirus behind and this same Monday he already reported to the preseason with Boca Juniors, so since Argentina It is expected that this week resume negotiations with Cruz Azul in search of specifying the long-awaited signing by the cement plants.

For his part, the Argentine journalist Luis Fregossi, a specialist in the day-to-day Xeneize, revealed that the squad that has as sports director to Juan Román Riquelme I would have already sent to the celestial board their claims for the record of the 25-year-old footballer, so everything will depend on the answer in The Ferris Wheel to know if it transcends the transaction or not.

“Boca is still waiting for the response from Cruz Azul by Cristian Pavón. The club sent its claims to the leaders of the Mexican team and a new communication is expected this week to define the forward sale“, published the journalist.

It should be noted that initially it transcended whate Cruz Azul would have begun negotiations with Boca Juniors with a figure that ranges between 3 and 3.5 million dollars for the pass of Argentine World Cup, However, local media reported that the The aim of the auriazul group was to receive at least 5 million dollars, taking into account that at Cordovan only has six months left on his contract in La Boca, so that in June he could leave for free, without leaving a single peso in the club’s coffers.