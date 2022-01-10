Crisis in America? Santiago Solari lives his worst streak as DT

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 10.01.2022 15:28:24





America has six consecutive games without winning in the MX League, the worst run since Santiago Solari joined the team to replace Miguel Herrera, and who incidentally has his first crisis of results as a coach of a professional team, because he had never before added more than three games followed.

The azulcremas bench is the second in which he sits Solari in his short career as a coach, because before he was only in that of the Real Madrid, a club he managed for five months (from October 2018 to March 2019) and where although he won 22 games of the 32 games he managed, they did not forgive him for eliminations in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

The eliminations in these two tournaments sharpened what until that moment had been his worst streak as a coach, as he accumulated three consecutive defeats, first against Barcelona in The league 3-0, then against the Blaugranas 1-0 in the Semifinals of the Copa del Rey and then he was beaten 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu by the Ajax in the Eighth Final of the Champions League.

The first negative streak with America

Now with America He already has six consecutive duels without winning and as if the pressure were not enough, he was expelled in the team’s debut in the Clausura 2022 against Puebla, for taking the field to claim a foul committed by Roger Martinez in the first half.

The last victory of the Eagles under the technical direction of the Indiecito went against Tigers last October 23 by a score of 1-0 at the Azteca Stadium, since then he has added three defeats and three draws, the most painful results being the fall against Striped at the end of the Champions League and the elimination in Quarter finals by Pumas with a 3-1 aggregate.

In the inferiors of Castilla he lived something similar

During his development stage as a coach at the Real Madrid Castilla, Solari lived a similar situation to the one you have with him America with some days without winning.

On that occasion the strategist accumulated eight consecutive games without winning, with six defeats and two draws. Although it managed to resume the path of victory over the end of the 2016-17 Season, the team finished in 11th place in the Spanish Third Division standings.

To