COVID: Do you have flu symptoms? Isolate yourself!

Do you have a sore throat, nasal congestion, fever, and cough? Surely you attribute it to a simple flu or even your body’s reaction to the cold weather this season, but it is not like that. Health experts recommend that if you have these symptoms right now, it is most likely the variant of COVID-19, omicron.

The Secretary of Health of Mexico City, Olivia López said that this variant is much more transmissible because its peculiarity is that it stays in the upper respiratory tract.

“This omicron variant is a variant that is more transmissible, it produces more infections, but it is a variant that fortunately is not more virulent; Its predominant form is that it remains in the upper respiratory tract and, then, gives a picture much more similar to a common cold, with symptoms of runny nose, sore throat, headache, there may be a cut body”, He explained.

Olivia López said that if you have these symptoms, which are usually very common to the flu, it is best to isolate yourself, and if necessary, take a test to detect if it is COVID. “Isolating yourself is a key to cutting the chains of contagion,” he added.

“If you have symptoms, do not be thinking that you have a common and current flu, but first think that it may be COVID-19 and isolate yourself, because the rest of respiratory viruses are not expressing as much in this winter period” Olivia López added.

It is important to add that this season where there are low temperatures some hours of the day, many people can confuse the symptoms with flu, allergy, influenza and now COVID-19. It is recommended that in the event of any of these manifestations, isolate and schedule a test to detect what type of disease it is, and maintain constant medical attention.

Two cases of flurone are registered in Jalisco

Experts at the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) confirmed this Saturday that Jalisco already has two cases of fluroneThese are patients who have been infected with influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.

Both cases are stable and neither patient has severe symptoms.However, it forces us to ask the population to pay special attention to the symptoms they present if they suspect a common flu.

