Covid-19 caused an increase in services in internal medicine, pulmonology, traumatology and orthopedics at the IMSS: Gutiérrez

The Covid-19 pandemic that the country has been facing since March 2020, originated in the delegation of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tlaxcala a greater demand for internal medicine, pulmonology, traumatology and orthopedic services, reported the operator of the Organ of State Decentralized Administrative Operation of the agency, Julio Gutiérrez Méndez.

Given this, he advanced the possibility of presenting to the competent authorities a project to increase the number of specialists in traumatology and orthopedics initially in the General Hospital of Zone number 1 (HGZ1), located in the Loma Xicohténcatl neighborhood of the state capital. .

The proposal will be presented to the Social Security Advisory and Technical Councils for analysis and eventual approval, added Gutiérrez Méndez, who formally assumed the IMSS delegation in Tlaxcala last Wednesday, replacing José Luis Aranza Aguilar.

According to the official, the Covid-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 in the country caused an increase in the demand for specialized medical services and in the case of Tlaxcala, Social Security registered a greater request for care in internal medicine , pulmonology, traumatology and orthopedics.

He clarified that the lack of specialists is the entire national territory, but in his case, he guaranteed that he will work to offer more portfolio of services in these specialties “as long as we are recipients of medical professionals who are willing to carry out this type of specialties or sub specialties ”.

Gutiérrez Méndez explained that the number of hiring of these specialists that he proposes in the project that he will deliver to the Advisory and Technical councils depends on both the number of existing clinics and the demand of the right holders, as well as the authorizations given by the regulatory authorities. .

The new operator of the State Decentralized Administrative Operation Body of the IMSS He pointed out that some complex cases that need to be attended by specialists in traumatology and orthopedics must pass to the third level, hence he also elaborates a project that he hopes will be completed for the entity.

It should be noted that in his official presentation, the official focused his priorities on social health care and administrative regularization of those affiliated with Social Security, since in the latter case he revealed cases of insured workers who do not know the real amount of the salary they receive in companies.

