Context | Don´t Loook Up: a satire for jesters – El Sol de Toluca

A slow and silent threat is all around us.

We don’t see it. We don’t want to see it.

The rush and the search for pleasure for the immediate imposed by a society that only invites us to enjoy the moment makes us lose our sense, not of humanity, which is perhaps a lot to ask for, but of simple survival for what comes in the future. future.

Frivolity in the face of becoming seems to dominate many of everyone’s attitudes. We are happy, because life is leaving us, if we survive every moment: it is the main legacy of the pandemic.

So we are with our heads down. We all look down and our sight does not reach beyond the tips of our shoes.

The recent Adam McKay film, Don´t Look Up (do not look up) is a satire on the attitude of society, politicians, scientists and businessmen in the face of any problem that is common to humanity and in which its destiny is at stake: an epidemic, the climate change, economic warfare, hunger, poverty, migration.

By exhibiting them, he makes fun of everyone and also everyone.

There is no other. The indifference is enormous. Above all to the indifference fostered by those who hold power: if something does not exist for power, it is enough not to mention it and it ceases to exist (in Mexico we know a lot about that every day).

In the film, two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover that there is a threat to humanity … their discovery begins to reveal the frameworks and difficulties that science is subjected to in the face of political and economic powers and how the Structures of the mass media, often unintentionally, lend themselves to being the means to disseminate the “truths and visions” of power.

One of the academics falls into the networks of “the delights of power and prestige”, renounces much of his past life only to return later: he is seduced by fame, sex, access to the privileges of a society that He is capable of looking elsewhere than the one imposed by power and the means.

The splendid performance of Meryl Streep (who once said that Hollywood was sick of youth, because everyone wanted to be young regardless of age) as President of the United States shows the frivolity to which (in the present day especially) the leaders of many countries whose environment is full of buffoons whose attitude is to please those who hold power and in this the destiny of humanity that is subject to the interests of economic power and its relationship with political power is put at stake.

In the film it becomes clear that global issues are of little concern to political elites. That cynicism seems to dominate politics and public discourse over science. That politicians have become, along with those around them, the great buffoons of our time.

The histrionics of many serves as a spectacle but distracts societies from the main problems that affect them, including and especially climate change.

This is revealed by the film whose message at the end is, in a metaphorical sense, the destruction of humanity in the face of indifference and frivolity (the one that Leonardo Di Caprio is also reproached for, whose yacht contributes to the deterioration of the environment with 238 kilos of Dioxide of Carbon).

Everything in the end is a fiction that only shows that in general, no one has a view beyond the tips of their shoes and that the men of power are just tragic buffoons.

Email: contextotoluca@gmail.com