Compenetrated to hit the mark: How Jada and Will Smith have turned their Oscar careers into a circus | Celebrities, Vips

The Oscars have long ceased to be a purely cinematic affair. And if there is something that proves his credit and value, it is not the impact, debatable at least, that it supposes to receive this honor in the races of the lucky ones. Neither the dizzy audiences of its television broadcast or the expectation and visibility that its red carpet gives. What continues to give a perennial prestige to the statuette are the multiple and eager efforts of those interpreters who yearn to rise with it. Millionaire stars admired all over the world, at the peak of their profession and their fame, who, however, do not hesitate to go down into the mud every winter in search of that minute of emotional speech that legitimizes their career, talent and privileged position in the mecca of cinema.

The race towards the award has left us in recent years more headlines than the gala itself: Leo DiCaprio’s personal crusade that almost ended up costing him his health, the prefabricated affair between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for A star has been born or the disappointment of a Jennifer Lopez who, despite her media omnipresence, ended up without a nomination, but giving rise to a movement in the Latino community that forced even the mayor of Los Angeles to speak. This year, with a more restrained Gaga than usual – she has only said that she needed psychiatric help because of the intensity of her role in The Gucci house– It is another star, Will Smith, who has decided to bet everything, including his immaculate public image, in order to win his first Oscar on March 27.

In the last three months, Smith has multiplied his presence in the media. And he has done so by opening the channel, revealing experiences and thoughts to conceive various film scripts, each one more unusual. Namely: he confessed that he contemplated killing his father because of the mistreatment that he exerted on his mother, that he has had suicidal thoughts, that he maintains an open relationship with Jada that he does not recommend to anyone, that sexual voracity in his youth even took him to vomit after having an orgasm, that he has the feeling of having failed all the women with whom he has interacted, that his last contact with his father before he died was through video call, that at 22 he was broke, that he had He had to borrow 9,000 euros from a drug dealer to pay the Treasury and that one of his recurring fantasies was to travel the world with a harem of 20 women, including actress Halle Berry.

The river of outlandish confessions began last September, coinciding with the world premiere of The Williams method, the film that could give the 53-year-old actor his coveted statuette. The film sacrifices the darker aspect of the tactics used by the parent and architect of the Williams sisters’ tennis court success to become a familiar, good-natured and supposedly inspiring vehicle, conceived for the greater show of its protagonist. After losing the Oscar for best actor in the previous two nominations, for Ali Y Looking for happiness, only Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog) He seems capable of competing for the prize for the top favorite to triumphantly rise to the stage of the Dolby Theater. If harvested, Smith would be only the fifth black performer to win the best actor award.

But one of the setbacks that can ruin his candidacy is the poor passage through the US box office of the film, weighed down by its simultaneous release in theaters and on television platforms. streaming (in Spain it arrives on January 21). To counter this, Smith has bet everything on a promotional strategy that consists of keeping his name alive in the minds of viewers and academics at any cost. Relegating content related to a film of little controversy, insipid from the cinematographic point of view, and focusing it on himself and his family. Will this premeditated information stress work, or will the bid to turn the tabloids into ambassadors of his candidacy end up taking its toll?

In addition to the aforementioned examples, which represent a mere selection among the entire string of outlandish statements, the one from Philadelphia has also starred in a docuseries on his YouTube channel on how to get in shape by facing the – quite manageable – challenge of losing ten kilos in 20 weeks. Beyond the premiere of The Williams method, his memoir book releases –Will– and the documentary Welcome to earth National Geographic have served as extra media speakers for the artist.

That this sudden blurring of his pristine public image, which made him one of the most beloved and highest paid stars on the planet, is part of a thoughtful and deliberate strategy is confirmed by profiles like the one he dedicated a few weeks ago The New York Times, which opened with the holder ‘Will Smith is tired of being perfect’. For the viewer, this break with his folkloric profile will become explicit in 2022 with the premiere of the reboot from The prince of Bel Air, which will put aside the humorous tone of the original series to bet on drama and deal with current issues such as racism and classism.

But as if the public exposure of the actor was not enough, his wife since 1997, Jada Pinkett-Smith, has also wanted to join in the irrepressible verbiage of her husband in recent weeks. On his talk show Red Table Talk, which is broadcast on Facebook, the interpreter of Matrix Resurrections He has opened up to his audience in recent weeks to the point of broadcasting one of his colonoscopies, confessing that he suffers from alopecia and being honest about his youthful addictions, considering himself “a walking miracle” after regularly consuming ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol. The children of the marriage, Jaden and Willow, have also increased their presence in the written press and public events these days.

Such is the exhaustion that the family has awakened among Internet users, that a user named Dexter Morales promoted a campaign through the platform Change.org to ask the media never to interview them again. About 24,000 signatories have joined the petition in less than a month, sharing their recurring boredom at each extravagant declaration of marriage. “Everything I know about this couple has been against my will, set us free”, “I have learned more about them in three months than in ten years”, “I am exhausted by their stories” or “they keep trying to make us swallow their personal stories and Frankly, we don’t care about anything ”are some of the comments most shared by supporters of the campaign.