Colts vs. Jaguars – Game Report – January 9, 2022

JACKSONVILLE (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts failed their chance to secure their spot in the NFL playoffs by losing on Sunday 11-26 at Jacksonville, their seventh loss in a row at home to the Jaguars.

The Colts were eliminated from any postseason chances once the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL champion running back Jonathan Taylor was limited to 77 yards, Carson delivered the ball twice – which became 10 points against – and Indianapolis (9-8) did little to stop the Jaguars ( 3-14).

The Colts looked more like a team that should have a costume with face paint, wigs and colored suspenders. With a playoff ticket in hand, Indianapolis did not show up to play on a hot day in Jacksonville.

The 15-point difference could have been greater if the Jaguars hadn’t settled for field goal attempts rather than going for touchdowns within the 5-yard line. Despite that, Jacksonville had respite in a game for the first time in the league. season.

And yet they still finished the day with the top pick in the NFL draft for the second year in a row, thanks to the Detroit Lions’ surprise victory over the Green Bay Packers.